Behind and all around the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in West Rutland are the remains of what was years ago a thriving marble quarrying operation with a rich history, which the blocks of marble, old equipment and looming structures left behind only hint at.
Today that property that butts up against the art center is open to artists once a year, to repurpose and reimagine the materials left there. The result is the Carving Studio’s annual SculptFest exhibit.
On Monday afternoon, artists Samantha Newman, 22, of Virginia, and Declan Kearns, 21, of New York City had just finished the piece on which they collaborated for this year’s exhibit, despite typically working in very different media in their individual work.
“We were both resident interns here 2 years ago, fell in love, came back and now we’re collaborating for SculptFest,” Newman said. “The theme is artifact, and we were really inspired by that.”
They are part of the diverse group of artists who will present sculptural installations for SculptFest21 at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center, with an opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Curator Steve Shaheen, of New York City, chose the theme “Artifact” and explained it saying, “It feels appropriate because the area where the show takes place is a defunct quarrying operation, so there were all these artifacts around the space already.”
Shaheen said the artists chosen from the proposals submitted were curated to a certain degree, “but it’s as inclusive as possible.”
“The spirit of the Carving Studio is one of inclusivity and trying to honor people who are earnest with their artistic process and also serious about it,” he said, and added that he was impressed by the ideas the artists came up with for interacting with the site.
Newman and Kearns’ piece is a good example. On their first visit 2 years ago, they both noticed a large piece of stone with an abandoned weathered pulley embedded in it, which once served a major role in quarrying marble.
“It was crumpled up,” Kearns recalled. He and Newman freed it and hoisted it up, and attached it to a metal frame, using the stone as its anchor. “We came up with the idea almost the first day we were here. We remembered this object we admired a few years ago but didn’t know what to do with (at that time). All of a sudden we were struck by inspiration by the theme ‘Artifact.’”
“This pulley used to be one of the counter weights for the gantry crane,” Newman explained, “so with the theme ‘Artifact,’ what greater artifact is there than this — a discarded post-industrial tool.”
They arrived at the Carving Studio on June 1 and have spent their time since carving into the stone and working to make the piece as a whole look as original and utilitarian as the pulley, using a combination of old and new components.
“I’ve done a lot of metal work and Declan was interested in learning how to use metal, and we’ve both done a lot of stone carving so we (thought) this would be a beautiful collaboration,” Newman said. “And this is such a big piece, it needed two people.”
“I pulled the cables while she welded it in place,” Kearns said. “Even moving the frame itself took two people to get it square in (place) and to hold it while the cement dried.”
“The pulley is probably 100 pounds on its own,” Newman noted. “We were able to work with the historical materials as well as new materials to make this piece. It feels like you’re adding a piece of history to the huge history that’s already here.”
“SculptFest is always using the site of the post-industrial ruins with the permission of (the owners),” Executive Director Carol Driscoll explained. “We’re able to do it for 6 weeks and then it’s over, so it’s a luxury to have access to the site beyond our property, because we only own the front of it.”
In the small abandoned city that is the old quarry site, Shaheen imagined what might be found someday, left behind by the people working there now. That became the backbone of “Artifact.”
“I asked the artists to think about if (they) were to leave something at this site that were to be discovered 200 years from now, what would you want to come across.”
