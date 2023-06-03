Father-daughter vocal duos are a rarity. The number-one single “Something Stupid” was recorded by Frank and Nancy Sinatra on Feb. 1, 1967. While it was a hit, the two only recorded a few others and didn’t record any albums. The Kendalls, the father-daughter duo of Royce Kendall and his daughter Jeannie, were active from the 1970s to the 1990s enjoying a successful career with multiple country hits. The Judds, this time made up of mother and daughter Naomi and Wynonna were country music stars until Naomi died in 2022. In 1980, she and Wynonna formed the duo that won them five Grammy Awards and nine Country Music Association Awards.
Vermont has its own father-daughter duo in Bob and Sarah Amos, and their first album together, “Ever Onward,” is a fine example of country-bluegrass music with a simplified and intimate feel to it. The family pedigree is all over this 11-track album.
Bob Amos is a fine bluegrass banjo player, guitarist, singer and songwriter. He has written and recorded more than 100 songs on 12 CDs during the past 30 years. He became an internationally recognized and acclaimed bluegrass musician and songwriter as the leader of the popular award-winning band Front Range. From 1990 to 2003 Front Range recorded seven CDs and received topnotch reviews and heavy airplay on bluegrass radio programs throughout the world.
Sarah Amos joined Catamount Crossing, the Amos-led bluegrass band based in St. Johnsbury, several years back after completing college. She sings with the band. Bob Amos has praised his daughter’s singing in a previous article in this newspaper: “She is a great singer. She’s got a lot of power, is a really accurate singer with a lot of good interpretive emotion in her voice. She really communicates to people and draws them in.”
Together in this album with eight Amos songs and three from the public domain, the duo’s vocals soar. They are excellent lead vocalists and their harmonies are spot on.
This is also an album that shows the power of simplicity. The instrumentation here is sparse, mostly guitar with some mandolin and a bit of upright bass, all played by Bob Amos. The instrumentation is solidly handled by Amos and subtle for the most part, which leaves a lot of room for the vocals.
I’m reminded of the two albums recorded by Willa Mamet and Paul Miller as East Hill Road. The lone instrument on those albums is guitar. With minimal backup the voices and lyrics are full of expression and dynamics. The same is true with “Ever Onward.” Interestingly, Bob Amos was the recording engineer for East Hill Road.
The three songs from the public domain, “Dream of A Miner’s Child,” “Wayfaring Stranger” and “On the Sunny Side of Life,” are stalwarts of the country music catalog. They’re nice renditions but the album really engages with Amos’ eight songs.
If we had to choose the best of the lot for an award it would be track one, “The Hills That I Call Home,” a terrific ballad about Vermont. In a few lines Amos spells out the Vermont zeitgeist as good as any political speech. We need a new state song and this one gets the nod.
The other most memorable cut is track 10, “One Beautiful Day.” Here’s a song full of gospel vibes that isn’t pushing any specific religious dogma. On this track, the Amoses fill the song with tasteful harmony. Its a lovely song that we need to send to Congress — they need to hear this positive message.
Bob and Sarah Amos are a powerful duo that exudes musical ability and professional respect for each other. “Ever Onward” is a first album that has us looking forward to their next project.
