The holidays are right around the corner, and if you’re looking for something artsy to do, here’s a roundup of what’s happening in the area, in alphabetical order.
Brandon Artists Guild“From Hands to Hearts” is on display through Jan. 30 — a new and festive collection of handcrafted work from BAG’s 30 member artists. The exhibit has everything from painting to pottery to fiber to woodcarving, stained glass, jewelry, and even ornaments.
Located at 7 Center St., Brandon, it’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 802-247-4956, or go online to www.brandonartistsguild.org for more information.
Canal Street GalleryThe Canal Street Gallery at 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls is hosting the exhibit “The Art for All,” running through Jan. 15. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Call 802-289-0104, or go online to canalstreetartgallery.com for information.
Chaffee Art CenterThe Chaffee Art Cnter is decorated for the holidays and its annual Gingerbread Contest Showcase takes place noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Vote on your favorites in various categories until Dec. 10.
The current Holiday Exhibit will also be on display in the galleries — an all-member show of the talented artists in our communities — through Friday, Jan. 7 at the mansion located at 16 S. Main St. in Rutland. There are also a host of workshops coming up: The Art of Bow Making at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1; clay ornament making on two consecutive Saturdays in order to have pieces fired and then glazed, 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 and 11; the third class is Making Star Lanterns at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
The Chaffee is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment. Call 802-775-0356, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org for more information.
Southern Vermont Arts CenterDuring the weekend of Dec. 4, Southern Vermont Arts Center will be hosting several special events. Its 2021 Holiday Craft Market on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5 runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature more than two-dozen artisan craft vendors. This year’s market will be held on both floors of SVAC’s Yester House. Baskets, ceramics, furniture, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, and mixed media, are just some of the handmade local gifts available.
In addition, Maxine Linehan’s World Premiere Holiday Concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. “This Time of Year” is her new show, about love and loss, yearning and joy, memory and the ineffable secrets of the heart. Go online to visit www.svac.org/performances/ for tickets and more information.
“Japanese Woodblock Prints: Then and Now” is also on display in the Wilson Museum and Yester House. Opening Saturday, Nov. 20, “Hiroshige and the Changing Japanese Landscape” will be on view in the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum. The exhibit features Utagawa Hiroshige’s (1797-1858) full series of the Hoeido Tokaido — 55 images of a journey along the Great Tokaido, a coastal road that connected Edo (now Tokyo) to Kyoto, more than 300 miles away.
Southern Vermont Arts Center is located at 930 SVAC Drive in Manchester. It’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Call 802-362-1405 or go online to www.svac.org for more information.
Stone Valley ArtsSVA’s Member Artists Show will be up through Sunday, Dec. 5, featuring 17 prominent regional artists working in painting, drawing and mixed media. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located at 145 E. Main St., Poultney. Call 802-287-8197, or go online to stonevalleyarts.org for information.
The VaultThe Gallery at the Vault at 68 Main St. in Springfield is showcasing “Let There Be Light” through Wednesday, Dec. 29. This open-wall juried show features various media by local artists. Call 802-885-7111, or go online to www.galleryvault.org for more information.
