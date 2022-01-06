Robert De Cormier was born on Jan. 7, 1922 — 100 years ago.
Before creating the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus in 1993, and Counterpoint, Vermont’s only professional vocal ensemble, he had been music director of the New York Choral Society, pop star Harry Belafonte and the popular folk trio, Peter, Paul and Mary.
“He genuinely believed that music could change the world, had seen it happen, wanted it to happen more so. That passion is what drove him to create great music,” explained Dawn Willis, De Cormier’s assistant director during his 20 years leading the VSO Chorus.
“Robert was a person who dedicated his life in a very unusual way to the betterment of humanity. And it mattered to him so much that he said that music was part of that,” added Nathaniel Lew, who took over the reins of Counterpoint when De Cormier retired
De Cormier died Nov. 7, 2017, in Rutland at the age of 95, leaving as a legacy a new world of vocal and choral music in his chosen state.
Vermont will celebrate De Cormier’s 100th birthday at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Grace Congregational Church, when eight Vermont choirs will perform a program of De Cormier’s beloved arrangements.
“It’s a very good variety,” Lew said. “We have a couple of spirituals, Christmas songs and some older arrangements. Jeff Rebach (who will direct the VSO Chorus) found a book of arrangements from the ’50s.”
Willis, also founder and director of Bella Voce and Solaris choirs, added: “He was so ingrained in the folk culture and the spirituals that he had an innate sense of how to take that music and arrange it in such a way that it would allow choirs to really express the heart and soul of that music.
“He had a deep understanding of how those spirituals, folk songs, carols were conceived, and what to do with them to allow a choir to bring their full message to life,” she said.
The choirs participating are: Bella Voce Women’s Chorus, Counterpoint Chorus, Grace Church Sanctuary Choir, Greater Burlington Children’s Chorus, Harwood Union High School I Cantori, Mill River Union High School Chamber Singers, Solaris Vocal Ensemble and the VSO Chorus. Joining them will be a brass quartet: Glendon Ingalls and David Etzler, trumpets; Bear Irwin, trombone; and William Keck, tuba.
De Cormier and his wife Louise, a professional actress who performed often at the Weston Playhouse, made Vermont their home, first part-time and then full-time, for some 60 years.
When De Cormier received the Vermont Governor’s Award for Excellence in Arts in 2002, then-Lt. Gov. Douglas Racine said, appropriately, “He has touched thousands of people through the power of music. He has become as important to our way of life as cheddar cheese or maple syrup.”
De Cormier was born on Long Island to a middle-class family and grew up during the Great Depression in Poughkeepsie, New York, where his father was a schoolteacher. He attended Maine’s Colby College, playing trumpet and singing in a big band. But because the school lacked a good music department, he left after two years.
In 1942, De Cormier entered the Army and found himself at the European front, first in Belgium, then the Netherlands, then to Germany in the push to the Rhine in November 1944. He was hit by a mortar shell that destroyed his wrist. It took 13 operations to save his hand, but he lost the ability to move his wrist.
In 1946, De Cormier entered New York’s famed Juilliard School of Music on the GI Bill. Fortuitously, it was at that time that Robert Shaw came to Juilliard to teach. Shaw, possibly America’s greatest choral conductor, was to become De Cormier’s major musical influence. De Cormier was Shaw’s disciple while earning his undergraduate and master’s degrees there. Shaw’s influence revealed itself in De Cormier’s ability to create beautiful-sounding choruses and emotionally effective performances.
De Cormier’s political interests led him to the folk music circles of the day. He met and befriended the likes of Cisco Houston, Woody Guthrie, Odetta, The Weavers and Pete Seeger. The night Louise De Cormier, then an aspiring young singer and actress, first saw her husband-to-be, he was playing folk guitar for legendary singer and political activist Paul Robeson at the Freedom Theater. The next day, she auditioned for De Cormier, was accepted, and began touring with the company.
They met in February 1950 and were married in August. After they married, De Cormier took a job teaching at the private Elizabeth Owen High School in Greenwich Village in New York City. One student was to play a major role in De Cormier’s life later on, the late Mary Travers of Peter, Paul and Mary.
Belafonte’s career was beginning to take off, so the singer asked De Cormier to become his music director. For five years, De Cormier arranged and conducted the music for Belafonte’s weekly television show as well as his live performances.
The De Cormiers later headed for Europe, where he created folk-choral programs for the BBC for three years. Between television seasons, De Cormier created and toured the Robert De Cormier Singers throughout the United States, performing choral arrangements of folk music.
Still, De Cormier missed the musical depth of the classics. In 1970, that all changed. First, the New York Choral Society, one of the city’s major choruses, asked De Cormier to become its music director. He accepted and remained for 17 years, performing most of classical music’s most important choral works. Two years later, the respected Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, invited De Cormier to lead its chorus and teach.
Still, De Cormier wasn’t able to forgo folk music, entirely. When Peter, Paul and Mary first began to be successful, Travers had asked De Cormier to become the trio’s music director, but he was too busy with other projects. After 10 years, the group disbanded only to join up again seven years later, and this time Travers was able to recruit De Cormier. He arranged and conducted music for the trio’s final performances, recordings and television specials ever since, including the holiday show for PBS, “Peter, Paul & Mommy Too.”
In 1993, De Cormier was approached by VSO Manager Thomas Philion and Music Director Kate Tamarkin, who wanted him to create the VSO Chorus. It was also through the VSO Chorus that the De Cormiers — Louise was a member — cemented their relationship with Vermont.
In 2000, Robert De Cormier selected 11 members of the VSO Chorus to create a professional vocal ensemble. The group, Counterpoint, soon made itself heard throughout the state, performing concerts and making CDs and DVDs. He retired from Counterpoint in 2012, the VSO Chorus in 2014.
“I let go of Counterpoint, and I got used to that. I’ve been going to concerts and loving them, and really appreciating what Nat has done with them. But to think of not having any group?” De Cormier said in 2014. “This will be the first time since I got out of the Army in 1946 that I haven’t been intimately involved in some kind of chorus. I don’t know, what am I going to do?”
“He comes from a gutsy, liberal far-left background,” Noel Stookey, “Paul” of Peter, Paul and Mary, said on the occasion of De Cormier’s 80th birthday. “If he didn’t march for the union movement, he was definitely a sympathizer,” Stookey said. “He has a definite sensitivity for working people’s needs in a way that someone with classical training and elite background might not always have.”
Still, until just before his death, De Cormier continued to arrange and compose and — appropriately — conduct in Counterpoint’s peace concerts.
“We’re going to open with his arrangement of ‘Joy to the World’ with brass, and we’re going to finish with ‘We Shall Overcome,’” Lew said. “That’s him.”
jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
