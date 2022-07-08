The Board of Aldermen will look to clean up the city’s noise ordinance, but in the meantime, the police chief says it already has a provision to deal with obnoxiously loud cars.
More than a dozen members of the public attended a Charter and Ordinance Committee meeting Thursday regarding complaints about noisy vehicles — though other noise issues came up. About half identified themselves as residents saying the peace in their neighborhoods was being disturbed, and the other half were muscle-car enthusiasts saying they were not the problem and asking the city not to come after them in an effort to quiet a couple of “bad apples.”
Greg Ellis, of Temple Street, said an app that lets his phone act as a decibel meter has measured noise from passing cars in excess of 100 decibels. Ellis acknowledged the police likely had more pressing issues, but said the quality of life in his neighborhood was suffering from the regular disturbances by exceedingly noisy cars — one passing his house every morning at 4:30 a.m.
“If this can be addressed with just a simple change in the laws ... I’m all for it,” he said.
City resident Dan Stone said there were two drivers being observed around town with cars that had “crackle tuning” — a process that makes the cars much louder, including gunshot-like pops. Stone, a self-described vehicle enthusiast, said he agreed that people driving those cars were disrespectful — he referred to one of them as a “frigging idiot” — and asked the city to please differentiate between them and less obnoxious loud vehicles like muscle cars.
“Everybody likes a nice chopper, know what I mean, or a nice truck,” he said.
Stone suggested that rather than the city write an ordinance, the community take action against the drivers on its own, with possibilities including egging the cars and filing a class-action lawsuit.
City resident Dan Parker suggested an effort to go after loud cars would harm a number of hobbyists in the region and affect the RAVE Car Show. Alderman William Gillam assured him that the car show was a permitted event and the city had no interest in interfering with it.
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he could distinguish between muscle cars and the crackle tune vehicles. He said not long ago one such vehicle generated reports of gunshots that had officers cordoning off a street before they identified the source of the disturbance.
“I don’t think anyone here is really complaining about exhaust systems that have come from the manufacturer,” he said.
Kilcullen said the city’s noise regulations were spread among multiple ordinances, but one of them has a provision against vehicles making unnecessary noise. Since crackle-tuned cars have to be specially modified to make their noises, Kilcullen said that meant those noises were unnecessary, and the city could write the drivers civil tickets.
The issue remains in committee while City Attorney Matthew Bloomer works on a draft that would unify the noise regulations into one section.
