Teaching runs in Marge Barbagallo’s family.
“It was something that my father wanted me to do. He came from a family of teachers,” she said in a recent interview.
This year marks Barbagallo’s 50th year as a teacher. Thirty-five of those years have been spent at Christ the King School in Rutland, where she has taught grades three through eight during her time there. Currently, she serves as school librarian and middle school history teacher.
Barbagallo came to Rutland from Brooklyn, New York, to attend the College of St. Joseph the Provider. In 1970, she graduated and took a job teaching at St. Peter School in Rutland.
That same year, she married her late husband Paul and moved back to Brooklyn, where she would spend the next 15 years teaching. Together, they had a daughter, Stephanie.
In 1985, they moved back to Rutland. Barbagallo recalled being offered a job teaching religion at CKS Middle School after running into then-principal Sister Rita Marie in a local supermarket.
She soon moved to third grade, and has kept moving ever since.
“I would get bored of teaching one grade and felt I needed to energize and revitalize, so I would ask the principal at the time if could I move,” she said.
About eight years ago, Barbagallo said she decided she wanted to give up classroom and try semi-retirement. She spent the next couple of years as the school librarian before heading back to the middle school part time.
“It’s been a very good retirement or semi-retirement or no retirement,” she quipped.
After 50 years, Barbagallo has seen much change in education.
“I think the curriculum has changed a lot,” she said. “In some cases, it’s more intense. Exciting, but intense.”
She noted that teachers wear more hats than they used to.
“We’re teachers, we’re counselors, we’re nurses, (we’re) co-parents with the parents. We’re carrying a lot of extra baggage with us in that regard,” she said. “I think every teacher is aware of that and we all do our best to fill the shoes of the character that we need to be for the students.”
At CKS, she’s also witnessed the number of nuns in the classroom steadily decline. Currently, there are no teaching sisters on staff.
Barbagallo said she loves the CKS community and the connections she has made with families over the years.
“When I see them or they see me out in public, it’s like a reunion.”
But above all, she loves the kids.
“They make me so happy. They brighten my day — even on the worst of days and the worst of behavior — they still make me happy that I can be with them and do the job that I do,” she said.
Barbagallo has also forged a strong bond with the CKS faculty and staff, whom she said comprise much of her social group outside school and have “become like my family.”
“I think that’s one of the reasons I don’t want to fully retire because I don’t want to lose that camaraderie that we have,” she said.
Pauline Hackett is one such friend she made along the way. Hackett taught with Barbagallo at CKS for more than 20 years until her retirement in 2010.
The two met at CSJ and reconnected when Barbagallo returned to Rutland in 1985.
Hackett, who Barbagallo called her “cohort in crime,” chuckled as she reflected on their time teaching together.
“Exciting, interesting. Some days, we had to fly by the seat of our pants because of whatever circumstances came about,” she said.
She said Barbagallo is great with kids of all ages and lauded her skills as teacher, particularly in English and social studies.
Hackett said annual class field trips to Shelburne Museum each May became ad hoc brainstorming sessions where they would hatch ideas for the upcoming school year.
“We’d come up with something for the next year that we thought the school should do and, of course, we did it,” she said.
Together they started annual breakfasts with Santa and the Easter Bunny, as well as a father-daughter dance.
Outside school, Hackett said the pair used to walk neighborhoods in Rutland — never ones with hills, Hackett joked — for recreation. She recalled seeing people they knew and being invited into homes for the occasional glass of wine or meal as they walked.
Hackett characterized Barbagallo as “firm, but fair” in the classroom.
“She and I both had the look over the top of our glasses that said, ‘Don’t mess with us.’” she said, recalling Barbagallo’s trademark red-framed glasses, which she wore for many years.
CKS school counselor Kate Daley knows that look. Daley, who graduated from CKS in 2001, has known Barbagallo both as a student and a colleague.
“As an adult, she’s still teaching me.” Daley said. “I kind of pride myself on being like her.”
She called Barbagallo “a friend and a mentor” who is quick to share guidance and advice.
Daley said CKS wouldn’t be the school it is today without Barbagallo. “She’s put a lot of hours in, a lot of her time, her spirit.”
Last week, the CKS community feted Barbagallo with a surprise celebration that included a proclamation delivered by Mayor Allaire declaring Oct. 30 Marge Barbagallo Day.
The middle school hallway also was officially named “Barbagallo Way” in her honor.
CKS Principal Lila Millard, who has known her for 13 years as a fellow teacher an administrator, called Barbagallo a “driving force” at CKS.
“She cares for the school, but most importantly, she cares for the people in the school,” Millard said. “Her whole presence in the school kind of gets us energized and ready to go for whatever we need to do.”
Millard, who also taught with Hackett, called both women “role models.”
“Because of how they taught and how they treat their kids, it got me into education,” she said.
While Barbagallo is enjoying her semi-retirement — spending time with her two grandsons, getting together with family in the area as much as she can during the pandemic and catching up on her favorite British TV shows — she doesn’t plan to leave the classroom anytime soon.
“I know that this is a milestone. It doesn’t feel like 50 years,” she said. “I still feel I have the same energy that I had when I was 21 and first starting out.”
Disclosure: Jim Sabataso is a graduate of Christ the King School and a former Barbagallo student.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
