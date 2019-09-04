Joseph Donohue is a well-respected chiropractor in our area. Known to his patients as Dr. Joe, Donohue owns and operates Thrive Center of the Green Mountains, Inc. with his wife, Lisa, in Wallingford. I have been fortunate to be a patient of Dr. Joe for years now, through both of my pregnancies, and he has also assessed and treated my children as infants. Here, he shares about his practice and the benefits of chiropractic care.
What services do you offer in your practice?
Our primary services include: chiropractic care, therapeutic massage, nutritional supplementation, health and lifestyle coaching, ionic cleanse detoxification and holistic health education programs. Yes, there’s more. So please ask if you’re interested!
How did you become interested in the work you do?
My interest in pursuing a career in chiropractic is a direct result of my experience as a patient of chiropractic. I had been struggling with an issue involving pain, numbness and tingling from my left forearm into my left hand. The condition became progressively worse over the course of 2-3 months and was completely resolved after being evaluated and treated by my first chiropractor. Yes, it took some time, but I’m a whole lot better now!
What are the health benefits of your work?
In my opinion, the health benefits of chiropractic care can be many and varied. The fundamental benefits are related to the neuromusculoskeletal system of the body, meaning the synergistic relationship between the nervous, muscular and skeletal systems. As a chiropractor, I/we understand that the skeletal system of the body is the “framework” of the body, designed to support us. Muscles move us and the nervous system helps to control and coordinate all of the various functions of the body. Therefore, and as a result, if and when bones shift from their proper position and become fixated (stuck), that positional change can and will trigger a muscular reaction which may impact associated nerves. As a result, we will experience a physiologic response. Sometimes we feel it, (a symptomatic complaint, AKA: “Dr. it hurts!”) or sometimes we do not work as efficiently as we could or should. So, I’m dropping a pen or pencil and that never used to happen, or we find ourselves tripping up the stairs randomly, as an example. Chiropractic corrections (adjustments) help to restore the structural integrity of the spine, reduce muscular compensation and resolve nerve irritation(s). As these changes occur, we begin to function more efficiently once again!
Can you share some client success stories?
To speak briefly of client success stories, might I say that, while the general impressions of chiropractic may be “pigeon-holed” into the concept that chiropractors are the “low-back pain” doctors, we are so much more than that. It is true that we are very good at managing back pain. However, the modality/profession itself has such a profound impact on the neuromusculoskeletal system of the body that the benefits, again, can be and are (in my opinion) many and varied. In our office we have documented many physiological changes that reach well beyond stereotypical pain patterns that are typically associated with chiropractic care. And this is not a phenomenon exclusive to our practice, it occurs within the profession of chiropractic every single day.
As practitioners, our specialty is the diagnosis and treatment of neuromusculoskeletal conditions. And that is what we do. That said, body systems do not work independently, or by themselves. So, if and when a chiropractor is treating a region of the spine that is affecting a nerve, that in turn is having an impact on all of the tissues of the body that the nerve feeds. And that is why chiropractic can have such a profound impact on a variety of symptomatic complaints our patients are experiencing. Reductions in chronic hypertension have been clearly documented in the American Journal of Medicine in regards to chiropractic care, for example. It is important to note that we are not diagnosing or treating a specific condition like hypertension. We are simply treating a region of the spine that is related to an irritated or impinged nerve that feeds (communicates) with the tissue, (or region of the body) that is not functioning to its full potential. A reduction in the impingement of the nerve helps to restore the full function of the affected tissue and we simply perform better.
What do you love about the Rutland region and our community?
If I was to speak not only for myself but for my family, I would like to think that our love of this community encompasses the landscape of the Rutland region, the acceptance of the people who surround and support us, the diversity of opportunity within this community (outdoor adventure, theater and the arts, the beauty of the seasons to name a few). My wife and I moved to this region 20 years ago, opened a holistic health center in Wallingford not knowing a soul. The local and regional community accepted and embraced us with open arms, and we have never looked back. So, a thank you to all who have made a commitment to us, as we have made a commitment of service to you. Our goal has always been: to help improve the health of the region, one person at a time. We look forward to achieving that goal with your continued support.
