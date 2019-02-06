A HEALTHY DOSE
When I think of a recipe for health, exercise is most certainly one of the ingredients. I have been hearing great things about Body Essentials Personal Training and Wellness, and reached out to owner Christie Garofano to find out more about how she shares exercise and well-being with the Rutland community.
1. How did you become interested in personal training?
I studied Exercise Science in college and enjoy working with people, so the two go hand in hand. When I changed career tracks over 10 years ago, stepping back into fitness was a natural fit to fuel my passion for helping others with exercise, as many people struggle with what exercises to do and how to do it. Personal training as a whole is very dynamic work because each “body” responds differently to the same exercises and each client has different needs to reach goals, so the work requires continual learning and development in order to help clients reach their goals. It also requires a high level of caring for others in order to support them through the process of improving their health, exercise and beyond. Each day of work is different because each client is different. It is rewarding, active and fun, while requiring continuing education and all of these things I value which keep me motivated to keep doing this work.
2. What services do you offer in your business?
Body Essentials offers one-on-one fitness training in addition to semi-private fitness sessions (2-3 clients working with a trainer at a time) and group fitness programming. All of our programming includes some nutrition education and lifestyle coaching accountability to help people stay on track with their exercise. Regardless of a client’s goals, they will not adhere to an exercise program in the long term if the rest of their life cannot be aligned to sustain regular exercise. So we provide a high level of support and motivation to keep people excited about exercise. We teach people how to eat optimally for their body so they get the results they want, and we help people create structure in their life so they can maintain an exercise program. We provide a variety of workouts for all clients across all programs, and everyone continually reports that they love the challenge and variety that our coaches provide.
3. Tell me some success stories or examples of clients whose lives you’ve helped to change.
Clients regain the ability to do things in their everyday life that had otherwise been challenging for them forever or for a period of time after injury or illness. So, we have had clients improve their ability to ride their bike longer distances, hike and walk further, fly fish from a river bank, do rigorous yard work, and far outperform their previous “pre-exercise” selves. Those types of outcomes keep clients exercising, more so than just reaching a number on the scale. However, clients who increase their confidence in themselves as their fitness improves and bodies change shape also stay motivated to keep exercising and keep working harder to challenge themselves as they get stronger. It is the everyday success that we hear informally that speaks volumes to me as a business owner and keeps clients charging forward for more improvement, but further testimonials can be found on the Body Essentials website.
4. What do you love about the Rutland community?
I love all the amazing people I have met around Rutland since opening my studio in 2013. Everyone believes that only the rich and famous people utilize personal training services but we help hardworking Rutlanders each and every day to become better at whatever it is they want to be better at. Often, the priorities shift over time as we build meaningful relationships and confidence through the process we use to inspire and energize our clients to their best lives.
5. What are the benefits of your programs for one’s health?
Exercise is medicine. That does not mean that people should stop taking their medicine when they start exercising, but over and over and over again, under the influence of regular exercise, our clients increase their energy and endurance, decrease pain, get stronger, stand taller and move better. Our programs promote energy and positivity to improve every aspect of our clients’ physical and emotional lives in order to go out and accomplish whatever they want to accomplish, and it is all done in a small, non-judgmental fitness environment. And, over time, many of our clients are able to reduce their reliance on any number of prescription medications and time spent in doctors’ offices, which gives them a lot more time to focus on areas of their lives they love.
For more info, visit www.bodyessentialspt.com.
￼
Lindsay Courcelle, CMT is a myofascial release therapist, part-time vegetable farmer, and natural-health advocate. Email her at alchemyMFR@gmail.com.
Website: www.alchemyMFR.com
￼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.