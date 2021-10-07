One of the great things about reading is that it can transport you to different places, ones that you might never visit in person. Writers with a strong sense of place can work the landscape and feeling of a region into a book so it acts almost as an independent character that the people in the book react to and are shaped by. And it is not restricted to a specific kind of writing, or even to fiction.
Here then is a selection of titles where the location is far more than just a setting.
The Dark Vineyard
by Martin Walker
Part of the Inspector Bruno detective series set in the Dordogne region in southern France. Part mystery, part travelogue, part foodie adventure. Bruno is a disarmingly charming, low-key policeman who throws together perfect dinner parties and wine-tastings and coaches rugby, all between catching bad guys. Full of sumptuous, sensuous descriptions.
The Butterfly Mosque
by G. Willow Wilson
A memoir of a young American woman who marries an Egyptian and converts to Islam. Generally, I steer clear of memoirs by people under 50 or so, but I enjoy her fiction so picked this up. Wilson constantly discusses how her experiences relate to a bigger picture, which makes this worthwhile.
She does a nice job encapsulating the expatriate experience; I can’t speak to how well she does on the religious conversion front. Detailed, evocative descriptions of Cairo, parts of Iran, and the Sahara.
The Red Lotus
by Chris Bohjalian
Vermont author Bohjalian is at the stage of his career where he can afford to go to Vietnam to research and it shows. The details he works in about that country, where this thriller starts, are vivid. It brings the story to life in a way that reading the nth novel set in the New York / Paris / London / Moscow axis does not. A real treat.
In fact, there’s so much detail that I would love to hear Bohjalian discuss whether he’s ever tempted to write a series of novels. He’s brought this world to life and populated it with memorable characters. Is there a temptation to make this first of a series?
A strong recommendation for fans of contemporary thrillers, strong female characters, or just good writing.
The Last Cowboys of San Geronimo
by Ian Stansel
Cowboys aren’t the first image most of us have of California, but Stansel has written a deep & complex book about their fading away from the rural northern part of that state.
There are lots of words on the beauty of the setting. Lots on horses and somewhat less (and less probing) on the gradual usurpation of the old west by the left coasters. Working ranches are replaced by stables for weekend riders as people with money displace people with land. Also an excellent interpersonal story of a family.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all of these titles can be found.
