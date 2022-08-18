Libraries loan books for lots of reasons. One of the most common at this time of year, and one of my favorites, is for adults to gently introduce going to school before the big day happens. For a lot of families, the kids have been in daycare for at least a couple of years before kindergarten happens, so there’s less fear of the unknown than for kids who have essentially been with earshot of a parent since birth.
But there’s still something different about “starting school.” It’s a watershed in a young life. And the very good news is that your local public library has lots of books for beginning readers that make the whole experience just a little less fraught and more fun. Here’s a selection of the dozens and dozens of titles to be found at our library.
Miss Bindergarten Gets Ready for Kindergarten
Joseph Slate / illustrated by Ashley Wolff
This series packs a lot into one book: Great pictures, rhymes, animal characters, and the alphabet. “Gets Ready” kicks it off but there are lots more stories about life in the big, big world of kindergarten. Bonus that the artist grew up in Middlebury!
All Are WelcomeAlexandra Penfold / illustrated by Suzanne KaufmanNot only introduces kids to school but shows that children from all backgrounds have a place there. Highly recommended by our children’s librarian, Amanda Begin.
Welcome to Kindergarten
Anne Rockwell
Very basic, it reinforces the lessons from orientation day, with visits to various important features of the classroom, from the art station to the class calendar. A good choice to reinforce the idea that the teacher probably doesn’t eat little kids. Y’know, just in case it’s needed.
Lola Goes to School
Anna McQuinn / illustrated by Rosalind Beardshaw
On a similar theme, but this one follows our adorable heroine through a fun-filled, busy, and successful first day at school. Page after page of positive reinforcement; a plus is that there’s something going on in the background of a lot of pages, so while the words on a given page might be about reading a book, other kids are doing other activities that your child might connect with better.
A Pirate’s Guide to First Grade
James Preller / illustrated by Greg Ruth
Completely different in tone, this one features a rambunctious little boy with a wild imagination, who daydreams that he is a pirate through his first day of school. For the not-so-timid little ones, with a fun twist at the end. Because diversity includes precocious boys, too.
Next, I need to find the first day of college section. How did we get there so fast?
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library, where all these titles are available. Amanda Begin is the children’s services librarian there and the expert on these resources. www.rutlandfree.org
