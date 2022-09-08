September 18-24 is Banned Books Week, created and sustained by the American Library Association “as both a reminder of the unifying power of stories and the divisiveness of censorship, and a call to action for readers across the country to push back against censorship attempts in their communities.”
Banned Books Week is nondenominational and apolitical. Challenges to having specific books available to the public come both from the right and left. Classic American novels like Of Mice and Men and Huckleberry Finn are challenged for their portrayals of race and frequent use of racial slurs. The Skippyjon Jones picture book series starts a Siamese cat that thinks he’s a Chihuahua and has been challenged for its portrayal of Latinos.
But a look at the most-challenged titles by decade track the “culture wars.”
In the ‘90s, the 10 most-challenged titles included both the “classics” plus Daddy’s Roommate and Heather Has Two Mommies, for daring to portray same-sex couples as “normal.” In the Aughts, they were joined by both the Harry Potter and His Dark Materials series for writing about “witchcraft”. I cannot conceive of a worldview where a book for middle-schoolers with entirely made-up magic is considered such a challenge to an established belief system that it’s dangerous / harmful for people to read, but there are clearly a lot of folks who find it so.
The Teens continued similar trends, but somehow Captain Underpants, a series of goofy chapter books got were the second most-challenged titles of the decade for being gross ... essentially for putting down on paper the kind of fart jokes that middle schoolers tell, so that middle schoolers could read them. So potty humor is OK, but potty humor written in a way to engage kids and get them reading is bad?
So far in the ‘20s, the needle has swung, and the list is dominated by five books challenged for LGBTQIA+ content, four for sexual content and one because of its angry Black voice (although having an author who is a person of color is also a fast track to getting on these lists). Last year eight of 10 titles were challenged due to LGBTQIA+ content.
The great thing about a library is that a good collection is designed to hold titles that the local community wants to read. Stand that on its head, however, and it can be viewed as having something to offend everyone. Rutland Free has all of the titles in today’s column not because they’re challenged, but because we have readers who want to read them. So here’s a handful of titles that will shock some of your neighbors but hopefully delight even more.
Fifty Shades of Grey
By E.L. James
I am weirdly nostalgic for this one from the Teens, because it snuck in just for being old-fashioned smut. It and Captain Underpants feel like the last books that were challenged before trying to turn library collections into just another weapon in the culture wars.
Gender Queer
By Maia Kobabe, colors by Phoebe Kobabe
A graphic-novel format memoir by a non-binary author with sexual content, designed for a young adult audience checks most of the boxes for being challenged. No. 1 on the list this year despite being published in 2019, it’s making its way just now into Vermont libraries as its notoriety for getting challenged has piqued interest among readers. Being banned, it seems, is good for sales.
Harry Potter (series)
By J.K. Rowling
A fascinating example. After a generation of kids didn’t turn into demon-worshippers by reading about Hogwarts (and many of them became parents seeking the books out to read to their kids), the series faded from the list. Then the author started speaking out over her belief – based in many years of feminist activism — that there needed to be some legal distinctions between trans women and, as she puts it, “natal women.” The latter needing, among other things, different reproductive health care. This blew up in spectacular fashion on Twitter, then elsewhere, both sides settled into what seems to be a permanent feud, and as if by magic, Rowling’s work is back on the most-challenged list.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these titles may be found, and chair of the Vermont Library Association Intellectual Freedom Committee. Views expressed in today’s column are his alone.
