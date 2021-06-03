While it’s Stanley Cup playoff season in my house, good books about hockey are few and far between. It’s also baseball season, and there is an absolute embarrassment of riches when it comes to baseball books. Because there are so many, there are also hugely specialized categories of baseball books, which aren’t much help to the new fan (I wrote a grad school research paper on autobiographies of Black ballplayers during the Civil Rights era and didn’t even have to hunt for titles).
And we have the obligatory Baseball for Dummies, but there are so many great baseball books it seems a shame to recommend something so bland. So here’s a few more clever books for new-ish fans, people trying to learn the game, or at least converse with friends who insist on discussing their favorite team’s game last night.
Watching Baseball Smarter
By Zack Hample
This is a really great little book … part glossary, part encyclopedia. Funny and easy to read. Sections on various aspects of the game on the field, stadiums, how to read a box score. And it’s a good glossary … the absolute minimum of old-fashioned, hackneyed expressions, so you won’t sound like a 1950’s play-by-play announcer if you dip into it.
How to Speak Baseball
By James Charlton & Sally Cook
This is a little pocket-sized hard cover, full of baseball expressions and cute illustrations. If you’re baffled / annoyed by all the jargon that broadcasters spout during a game, this little gem will get you up to speed faster than a table setter going first to third on a Texas Leaguer to right. Do use caution quoting it, though … Shoeless Joe Jackson may have hit “blue darters” but the expression went out with great-great-grandma’s Charleston 78s.
The Rules
of Baseball
By David Nemec
A primer on the rules – some everyday, some more obscure – often with little stories about how they came to be needed and why. The photos are pretty dated / all black & white, but well-written nonetheless.
The Way Baseball Works
By Dan Gutman
This one is excellent, if just starting to feel a little dated graphically. Full of photos, charts and diagrams, it’s probably an intermediate-level study, not so much a beginner’s guide. Short sections on everything from beanballs to uniforms, it’s an easy read.
The New Bill James Historical Baseball Abstract
By Bill James
James made his name as a statistician, starting with printing his abstract on a mimeograph machine (you could look it up) and mailing it to his subscribers. But what he’s actually best at is presenting statistics properly in context to make obscure parts of the game clear. The second “New” edition of this book is easily the best thing he’s ever done, unless you’re a Red Sox fan and include dragging that backwards organization into the present day … he was hired as the team stats guru shortly before they started winning World Series titles and his insights into how to build a team to win in Fenway are all over those 1990s teams.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these titles are available to borrow. www.rutlandfree.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.