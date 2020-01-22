This column tends toward older titles for a variety of reasons — primarily, I like digging through the stacks at the library for hidden gems instead of competing with regular borrowers for hot new books.
And I won’t pretend to have read enough newly published works in 2019 to have a list of “the best” books of the year. But this is a shortlist of several speculative fictions that came out in the past year that I personally enjoyed. There’s a lot of great new work happening, which is exciting as a reader.
Recursion
By Blake Crouch
One of the best reads I’ve had in a while, and the first time I’ve used an audiobook for an extended time (c. 12 hour drive over two days) instead of print. I have to plug the format: Not wanting to hunt for radio stations from here to Buffalo and back, I pulled into a parking lot in Queensbury, N.Y., fired up the Libby app the library uses and had this chosen, downloaded, and playing within five minutes. Library to go!
This is a science fiction novel with no spaceships. A scientist researching for an Alzheimer’s clue stumbles onto a way to cause time to revert to specific points in a subject’s memory. The story is both an intricate series of time loops thus caused, and a romance. I like the moral ambiguity of the science. Technology here and in real life is neither good nor evil, but it can be used for both ends. An easy recommendation for readers who don’t mind a plot that hops around through time vs. a linear/chronological one.
Light from Other Stars
By Erika Swyler
Another oddball time travel story. There are two story arcs running parallel here: One about Nedda, an 11-year-old girl growing up in a small Florida town at the time of the Challenger explosion, which is atmospheric/spooky, and more than a little nostalgic. And the hard sci-fi of a mission to colonize a new world. They work well off each other, and Swyler maintains effective voice/tone in both parts. Again, terrific character writing here as well as a good plot. Highly recommended if you like speculative fiction from a female point of view.
A Choir of Lies
By Alexandra Rowland
Second in a two-book series (“A Conspiracy of Truth” was published late in 2018). The main characters are a master Chant (a wandering storyteller/truthteller) and his apprentice, named Ylfing. Set in a low-fantasy world — no magicians or orcs but not Earth — the books look at the power of stories. The first book tells a better tale; the second has sharper social critique as Ylfing, now on his own, helps create a market bubble through his storytelling.
Golden State
By Ben H. Winters
My first near-future read that tackles a post-truth society, and it’s particularly timely. There’s very little science here ... a lot of epistemology, though. Winters has a singular take on a near-future, dystopian society.
In this future, California is cut off from the rest of the world following some shadowy crisis, and everyone there has to speak the truth at all times. The author fleshes it out with some memorable characters, especially Lazlo Ratesic — middle-aged schlub, enforcer of the Truth, all-around nice if lackluster guy. Winters is worth watching.
Finder
By Suzanne Palmer
A more traditional sci-fi novel and a great caper book. Fergus Ferguson is a “finder,” which is essentially an interstellar repo man. His job is to find and return spaceships to their proper owners. The book covers a high-incident attempt in a far corner of the galaxy when a mystical and dangerous alien race takes an interest in his work.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these titles are available.
