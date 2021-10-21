Halloween is one of the most popular holidays of the year – and trickiest for parents of very young children. Scary stories are part of the season, but they need to be age-appropriate and every child has their own line for where just-scary-enough crosses over into nightmare fuel.
That’s where your local library can come in. It’s fun and free to drop in, browse, and find a few titles just right for your little trick-or-treater. Here’s a starter kit of books available at Rutland Free Library.
Frankenstein Doesn’t Wear Earmuffs by John LorenI picked this one up while sorting recently and couldn’t put it down until I had read it. It’s the story of a little boy who wants to go out as Frankenstein and resists all attempts to have him wear safe, warm clothing for trick-or-treating.
We’re Going on a Goon Hunt: A petrifying parody by Michael RexThis is a familiar enough tale – a family sets out on a monster (not bear) hunt, only to flee home once they have found one. Gently spooky for a preschooler.
Halloween Is …
by Gail GibbonsGibbons is a prolific and reliable author of nonfiction for kids. She explains the traditions around the holiday for curious kids at the “why” stage. Lavishly illustrated.
Pumpkinheads
by Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin HicksOne for teenage readers. In this graphic novel, Deja and Josiah have worked together at a pumpkin patch every fall through high school and plan the perfect Halloween night to celebrate their final season together.
Halloween Good Night by Rebecca Grabill, Ellen OkstadThis is a charmingly rhymed and illustrated 1-10 counting book. In addition, the library has seasonal offerings in the familiar series (Clifford’s Halloween, Franklin’s Halloween, Curious George, Winnie the Pooh) and newer ones (Pout-Pout Fish), plus fall-themed ABCs, as well as craft & costume idea books for all ages.
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library, where all these books are available.
