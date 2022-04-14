I was recently asked to do a segment on public radio about post-apocalyptic fiction, which was so much fun. The radio piece, not an apocalypse, that is.
Fiction about the end of days has been with us since the very beginning of recorded writing: The Epic of Gilgamesh; it’s in the Bible more than once and versions of the Flood story exist in cultures around the world. It mushroomed in popularity after World War II, as we came to grips with the possibility that we as a species could destroy ourselves and much of the planet.
Many such books are oddly comforting because they invite you to see the world through the eyes of a survivor. Only a tiny handful offer no hope at all. Because most sci-fi authors do a lot of research, when COVID hit, the idea and early progression of a worldwide pandemic were weirdly familiar.
Contemporary imaginings of the end times have largely moved on from nuclear bombs to include climate catastrophe, super-intelligent computers eliminating humanity, and the zombie apocalypse, among many others.
So here’s a reading selection for the end of the world.
Alas, Babylon
By Pat Frank
Set in small-town Florida, this starts with a nuclear attack. It deals with how the survivors cope and try to rebuild. A staple of high school collections and popular since its publication in 1959, this is My First Apocalypse: Training wheels for the unthinkable.
The Road
By Cormac McCarthy
At the opposite end of the scale is this masterwork by McCarthy. Here the devastation is almost complete: A father and son walk through a world of ash and ruin, toward a rumored haven at the end of the unnamed road. Grim, disturbing – probably the bleakest book I’ve ever read — and I couldn’t put it down.
Do Androids
Dream of Electric Sheep?
By Philip K. Dick
Best known as the source material for the movie Blade Runner, the novel’s world is more clearly post-war; almost empty of humanity. Right here, in 1969, Dick wrapped up all the bioethics questions of the next century and a half in 244 very easy-to-read pages:
What is the boundary between life and death? Human and other? What value human life vs. animal? What is the role of religion, the soul? Who decides who gets to live and whom do we believe? It’s all here, and more.
I Am Legend
By Richard Matheson
Speaking of films, this has been done three times: The Last Man (1964), The Omega Man (1971) with Charlton Heston, and I Am Legend (2007) with Will Smith. One of the very early zombie stories; fans of the genre will see a lot of his ideas that have carried over to this day.
The Peripheral
By William Gibson
Gibson is an author and futurist, who predicted the Internet a decade before it was created. This book takes place in a near future – where the economy exists pretty much solely as Walmart and meth. And there’s a more distance future, following a somewhat hazy era of near-total social collapse. If you want to read one book about what a post-apocalyptic future might accurately look like, starting with the guy who coined the word “cyberspace” isn’t a bad place to start.
