In honor of St. Valentine, I wanted to do a column on romances. Which would be easier if I read more of them, honestly. And I did a study of them for my library science degree but didn’t find a bunch I could recommend. Fortunately, there’s often a great romance hiding inside the covers of another genre altogether.
Here then are some not-bodice-rippers. Happy Valentine’s Day.
The Time Traveler’s WifeBy Audrey Niffenegger
One for the reader looking for a story of lovers fated to be together. Henry is the time traveler, Clare is his wife (for much of the book, his wife-to-be, as he bounces through time, meeting her from when she was a young girl). Niffenegger somehow makes this sound not-stalkerish. Bittersweet. The library also has the 2010 movie with Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.
The Shipping News
By Annie Proulx
Ex-Vermonter Proulx is one of my favorite authors. I particularly love this story, about a man named Quoyle who, with his life and career both failing, washes up in a small town in Newfoundland. Proulx’s astonishing flair with language enhances the tale of an oddly matched couple searching for love through their loneliness. In the film version, Julianne Moore’s performance as Wavey Prowse did not get critical notice but her version of the easy-to-parody but hard-to-master Newfy accent is noteworthy, as she goes face to face with Gordon Pinsent, Newfoundland’s favorite son, and I couldn’t tell which one was a native by their speech.
The Fault in Our Stars
By John Green
A young-adult novel that works for all ages, this is the story of two teenagers who fall madly in love, and both of whom happen to be in remission from particularly aggressive cancers. Green stays above the maudlin — largely because of the dialogue of the hip, sarcastic, wise-cracking lead characters. Is mentioning that you want a box of tissues handy too much of a spoiler?
How to Stop Time
By Matt Haig
Similar in ways to the first book on the list, this one features a near-immortal who must decide whether to sacrifice his eternal youth for true love. It’s a very slow-moving, quiet book that packs a big finish for a dedicated reader.
The Gargoyle
By Andrew Davidson
Another title that plays with time, only in this one it’s the woman who’s 700 years old … or so she says. And as she’s on leave from the psych ward in the hospital where he’s recovering from horrible, disfiguring burns, she’s hardly a reliable narrator. But as she spins her story of love through the centuries (and his reincarnations), it starts to sound plausible.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these books are available. www.rutlandfree.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.