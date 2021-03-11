Avid readers are often jealous of my job as a librarian, thinking it involves a lot more reading (for fun) than it does. Honestly, sneaking in an occasional picture book is a victory most weeks. But one advantage I do have right now is proximity … I can wander the stacks looking for semi-random gems.
Some readers have lists of favorites, and for them, curbside is an excellent solution: They call up for the latest title by an author they follow, we have it ready for them, and off they go. For those of us that like to browse, however, the joy of discovery is half the fun: finding a gem by an unknown author adds to the enjoyment.
It will likely be some weeks before we can have readers back in the building (older HVAC system = substandard air filtration), but here’s a collection of titles I have plucked at random from the stacks and enjoyed. Hopefully browsing by proxy is better than not browsing at all.
The Mere WifeBy Maria Dahvana Headley
A retelling of Beowulf set in a slightly fantastical gated suburbia. A bit of a slow starter, but once I got into the author’s rhythm, very enjoyable. It’s not a particularly linear story, but for all its shifting perspectives/timelines/etc., I found it reasonably easy to follow. More imaginative and less didactic than it might have been (see Atwood, Margaret) for a feminist rereading of Beowulf. Recommended for readers of literary fiction.
Tiger RagBy Nicholas Christopher
The fictional biography of Buddy Bolden, a musician whose short, wild life is mostly forgotten, but who was considered as one of the founders of New Orleans jazz by the people who witnessed its birth. Christopher weaves narratives together … Bolden’s life, the journey of a particular master recording, and a contemporary mother and daughter. A delightfully disguised curveball elevates the ending. Jazz fans who recognize the real-life characters moving in and out will get more out of it.
How the World Became QuietBy Rachel Swirsky
I rarely read short fiction except in anthologies, especially by unfamiliar authors. So I’m not sure why I picked this one up, but I’m glad I did. A really fine collection of short stories ... a mix of fantasy & sci-fi elements. Lots of the stories are dreamlike. These are not your grandpa’s stories about rocket ships and ray guns. Definitely worth a read.
Heroes: Mortals and Monsters, Quests and AdventuresBy Stephen Fry
Fry is familiar to fans of British television for his portrayal of Jeeves, the “gentleman’s gentleman” for Bertie Wooster. I found it impossible not to hear his voice in the wry comic timing that runs through this title. But there’s more than humor here: Fry has a classical education (Queen’s College, Cambridge) and this is an encyclopedic listing of the pantheon of Greek heroes.
The Raw Shark TextsBy Steven Hall
My notes on this one say “I don’t know what I just read ... but it was fabulous.” There’s a lot to unpack here as Hall tells a story on many levels. It’s one of those books I don’t really want to give any hints about. If you’re looking for a complex/nonlinear thriller/treatise on consciousness/hermeneutics/sanity this is the right place to start. Wow. A definite recommend for people who enjoy nonstandard texts.
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library, where all these titles are available.
