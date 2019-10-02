In “Danse Macabre,” Stephen King described his writing as creating terror — the buildup — then horror — when we see the face of the beast — and finally revulsion, which is the big, gory gross-out. Some of us prefer our scary stories to inhabit the first realm, created by internal tension instead of long descriptions of buckets of blood and vomit. Here then are a handful of classics (and one modern /future classic) that follow the recipe to a shivery, palms-sweating T … just in time to get you ready for Halloween.
Frankenstein
by Mary Shelley
The first modern monster novel, now 101 years young. If you only know the story of the mad scientist Victor Frankenstein and his misunderstood, mistreated monster through Hollywood, you’re missing the best part (although Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein does a pretty good job). Shelley’s tale is of love, obsession, and wild, heart-rending solitude. A great book; a world classic for a reason.
Call of Cthulhu & Other Stories
by H.P. Lovecraft
In a classic Lovecraft short story, an observer stumbles across an ancient horror — he had a whole mythos built up around indescribably bizarre, impossibly old and insatiably hungry creatures. Inevitably the godlike Old Ones were awakening to threaten humanity as the story unfolds. But while the hero might stare the unthinkable evil in what passes for its many-tentacled face, Lovecraft generally left the description just off-stage, as it were. Camp classics.
Something Wicked this Way Comes
by Ray Bradbury
Readers familiar with Bradbury through his science fiction (Fahrenheit 451) are missing out on a master of atmospheric horror. Here two boys struggle to survive as they discover the sinister truth behind Cooger & Dark’s Pandemonium Show, a carnival that arrives in their small town just ahead of Halloween.
Tales of Mystery and Imagination
by Edgar Allen Poe
Poe has been imitated so often it can feel like his writing is losing a bit of its edge. But a friend who’s a fan recommends “Hop-Frog” and other less-well-known stories as an antidote to rereading “Masque of the Red Death.” The best mysteries of the year win the Edgar Award for a reason.
The Ocean at the End of the Lane
by Neil Gaiman
A man returns to his childhood home for a funeral, only to be drawn into a timeless, almost-real world inhabiting everyday spaces.
The genius of Gaiman is that there’s clearly an internal logic to and rules for this alternate world. We don’t know quite what the rules are but we can see them work, understand that there is a logic, see the logic affect a character’s decisions (stay in the fairy circle, Yes or No only your eternal soul and the fate of the whole world depends on it YES OR NO?), see the cost of following the rules and of breaking them. Future generations will be reading this book in 100 years.
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library, where all of the above are available. www.rutlandfree.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.