Happy new year! The Chinese new year begins February 5, 2019. In celebration, here are some novels set in China.
Empress Orchid
by Anchee Min
“I laugh when I hear people say that it was my desire to rule China from an early age. My life was shaped by forces at work before I was born. The dynasty’s conspiracies were old, and men and women were caught up in cutthroat rivalries long before I entered the Forbidden City and became a concubine.” In 1852, seventeen-year-old Orchid is selected as a wife of Emperor Hsien Feng. She moves to the Forbidden City, where she learns the traditions and rituals that govern royal life. “But I was not entitled to change the rules. I started to see that the Imperial life was about nothing but elaborate detail.” This novel is a fascinating glimpse into the rulers of the Ching dynasty, and one woman’s struggle to survive and understand that restrictive culture. “I had always wondered what gave foreigners the power to coerce China to do what they wanted, like the opening of ports or the selling of opium…What really didn’t make sense to me, however, was the way our court handled the situation. Those who were supposedly the masterminds of the country simply insisted that China’s five-thousand-year civilization was a power in itself. They believed that China was inviolable.”
The Valley of Amazement
by Amy Tan
“When I was seven, I knew exactly who I was: a thoroughly American girl in race, manners, and speech, whose mother, Lulu Minturn, was the only white woman who owned a first-class courtesan house in Shanghai.” Violet’s childhood changes, first when she discovers she is half-Chinese, then in 1912 when the Ching dynasty falls, and it is no longer safe to be a foreigner in Shanghai. Separated from her mother during the upheaval, Violet is forced to become a courtesan. “Our world is full of temporary promises and guile. It is necessarily so. We are not evil people; this is just how we survive.” Along with Violet’s story is that of Lucia (Lulu), Violet’s mother. “She was the daughter who had tugged my skirts for fourteen years. I had wrongly believed she would always be there and that I could give her all that she needed the next day or the day after that. I knew her so well, loved her so dearly, and had shown her so little as she had grown older.”
Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress
by Dai Sijiet
Translated from the French by Ina Rilke. “[H]e was inspecting my violin. Among the possessions brought to this mountain village by the two ‘city youths’ — which was how they saw Luo and me — it was the sole item that exuded an air of foreignness, of civilization, and therefore aroused suspicion.” During Mao’s Cultural Revolution, two teens go to the countryside to be re-educated. One boy falls in love with the Little Seamstress, with whom they share stories from forbidden Western books. “Often, after extinguishing the oil lamp in our house on stilts, we would lie on our beds and smoke in the dark. Book titles poured from our lips, the mysterious and exotic names evoking unknown worlds.” The power of literature echoes throughout this novel. “Picture, if you will, a boy of nineteen, still slumbering in the limbo of adolescence, having heard nothing but revolutionary blather about patriotism, Communism, ideology and propaganda all his life, falling headlong in a story of awakening desire, passion, impulsive action, love, of all the subjects that had, until then, been hidden from me.”
Waiting
by Ha Jin
“Every summer Lin Kong returned to Goose Village to divorce his wife, Shuyu. Together they had appeared at the courthouse in Wujia Town many times, but she had always changed her mind at the last moment when the judge asked if she would accept a divorce.” Their marriage had been arranged in 1962 when Lin was a medical student. Living apart from Shuyu because of his job, he forms a friendship with Manna Wu, a nurse. “How sorry he felt for her. She had been waiting, waiting, only for a beginning or an ending between them. But his life seemed to have been caught in a circle that he could not escape so as to establish a starting point again. Love did not help.” Because of his marriage, family, and the rule-bound society that shapes them, Manna and Lin’s relationship cannot fully develop for years. “It would make no sense to anybody in the countryside if Lin said he wanted to divorce his wife because he didn’t love her. He had to find a real fault in her, which he couldn’t…An ideal solution might be to have two wives: Manna in the city and Shuyu in the country. But bigamy was illegal and out of the question.”
The Rutland Free Library has the books above and others about China.
Happy reading!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.