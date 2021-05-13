The literary canon is constantly undergoing revision and rethought. Some titles seem to go on regardless; some fade and return to popularity, or go through changes over time. My favorite Shakespeare play is King Lear, which almost disappeared from the stage after its first run, being considered too dark and somewhat anti-monarchy. In the mid-1600s, it was rewritten by Nahum Tate, an Irish poet laureate, to have a happy ending, and became a popular play for 150 years.
It was not restored to its (dark, cynical) glory until 1845, and in the 20th century was widely performed (and adapted by theater groups and filmmakers around the globe, including Akira Kurosawa’s Ran) as fitting the modern psyche. Here’s a selection of other world classics that still tell a tale today. And to make reading the classics seem less onerous, I’ve limited myself to some of the shorter, less-imposing titles.
The Great Gatsby
By F. Scott Fitzgerald
If your last look at this one was high school English class, it’s worth taking another try. The “vast carelessness” of the original Gilded Age has too many contemporary echoes to count, as once again there is an enormous discrepancy between the haves and have-nots. Just maybe skip the movie versions.
Heart of Darkness
By Joseph Conrad
Not only does Conrad tell a great story, he’s a beautifully easy writer to read, made more impressive because he’s working in his third language (Polish, French). And while his anti-colonialism might not be phrased in today’s anti-racist terminology, the themes are thoroughly up to date. Apocalypse Now, while not an exact copy, is a great movie translation.
Frankenstein
By Mary Shelley
One that’s far better known in its film version, the book is far more sympathetic to the “monster” and explores scientific ethics in a very modern way. Just a terrific little novel. Of the many film versions, my personal favorite is Young Frankenstein.
Wide Sargasso Sea
By Jean Rhys
This is actually the response to another classic, Jane Eyre. It tells the story of a marginalized character from the earlier novel: The first wife, brought to England from her native West Indies and locked away as the prototypical “madwoman in the attic.” I recommend reading them together, especially if you’re not familiar with the original, but much prefer the newer book myself.
The Hobbit
By J.R.R. Tolkien
I could just as easily list Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island here. Both are slim, easy-to-read adventure novels. But Stevenson, after almost 140 years, feels quite dated (although the wooden sailing ships are also its romance). So The Hobbit, or There and Back Again it is. The movie trilogy is awful, bloating a quick, 310-page book mostly about self-discovery into a drawn-out, dreary, violent, action spectacular. The book is a delight and still feels vibrant despite itself being 80-plus years old.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these books (and movies) are available.
