Julia Caroline Ripley Dorr was the original driving force behind Rutland Free Library. She led a large group of local women in advocating for a public lending library. Subscription libraries along the lines of Ben Franklin’s, where members paid for borrowing privileges were common – hence the “Free” in our name.
In fact, the city had a second library, the beautiful stone edifice that since 1923 has housed the Rutland Jewish Center at Library and Grove. I haven’t found many details about it except that it was built for the purpose in 1889 as the H.H. Baxter Memorial Library, and as far as I know was a subscription library. Dorr’s vision, of a library where even the common person was welcome, has become synonymous with what libraries stand for.
Dorr has recently enjoyed a revival of interest, with the impressive marble bust overlooking downtown from its perch on the library property at 10 Court St.
In her time, she was best known as a poet; her New York Times obituary name-drops other poets who were among her friends. And, in case you think of the Times as being above petty parochialism, in three inches it also gives a thumbnail sketch of her life but specifically mentions her infrequent visits to her daughter in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
As an author, Dorr was prolific, chiefly writing poems but also fiction and some travel writing. Her work is collected in the reference collection at the library – the books are too old and hard to replace to loan out but can be enjoyed in the building.
To remedy that shortcoming, the library Board has commissioned a new edition of her selected poems, To the Bending Sky. It will be available for sale to the public beginning on June 11, with a debut event – the Dorr Slam – at the library beginning at 4:30 PM. More details at www.rutlandfree.org/dorr
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library.
