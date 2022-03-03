My social media feed is full of ads for a movie version of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile.” It’s one of her more famous works, if hardly my favorite, that lends itself to big-budget productions with lots of famous names. But one of two things will happen — it will follow the original carefully, in which case I know whodunit, and why — or they’ll rewrite the ending, which is similar to rewriting “King Lear” with a happy ending. (That’s been done, by the way. I don’t recommend it.)
If you haven’t read any Dame Agatha, “Death on the Nile” isn’t a bad place to start. If you see the movie and are looking for more in a similar vein, here are a few suggestions.
Lord Edgeware
Dies
By Agatha Christie
One of Christie’s less-well-known novels, but my favorite. She introduces two almost-identical women in the very first chapter, one an actress that does impersonations of the other. In a mystery novel, you know it must be a vital clue to the murder, yet at the end, Hercules Poirot’s explanation of how took me completely by surprise. The ability to pull it off is a writer at the height of her craft.
Maisie Dobbs
By Jacqueline Winspear
Enough of a hit in our household that the family pet is named Maisie Dog in honor of the main character. Set in London between the wars, this series draws from diverse genres of mystery/supernatural/romance. This is sheer escapism, a chance to flee the complexities, moral and otherwise, of the modern world and look over Maisie’s shoulder at a pure spirit in a simpler time. It does that well, and I suspect that’s the appeal for the many fans of the book.
Gallows Court
By Martin Edwards
Also takes place in London in the 1930s. Otherwise has little in common with Winspear’s work. The main character is an up-and-coming journalist for a crusading newspaper, drawn into the web of a mysterious woman. She is either a master criminal or a mastermind looking for justice. Lots of bodies in this one, and just a little grittier than Christie’s cozy mysteries. Great plot, vivid characters. The boy-gets-girl romance is weak.
A Man Lay Dead
By Ngaio Marsh
Marsh is fading a bit in popularity but was with Christie and Dorothy Sayers one of the original ladies of crime writing. In case there’s any question of her debt to Christie, Marsh cites her as an inspiration in the prologue to this, her first published novel.
This is a little lighter and less complex than peak Miss Marple, but fans of classic manor house mysteries will feel right at home with this series.
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library, where all these titles may be found.
