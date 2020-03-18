The purpose of reading is to receive some type of emotional response or gratification. Whether it be joy, pain, amusement, or even anger, the idea of the writer is to convey emotion on paper for the experience and enjoyment of the reader. Some of the most powerful ways to reach a reader and their emotions are through the telling of stories that are true, or very close to the truth. In the truth lies real, raw emotion that many readers seek out, and some may even shy away from.
Society today is full of controversy. There are varying opinions for everything one can think of, from LGBTQ+ rights to parenting advice, politics, or even the best sandwich shop in town. Novels that include controversy can be both frustrating and rewarding to read and experience. Through reading stories that are not our own, we may often find ourselves discovering opinions and facts about ourselves that we did not know before.
So, if you are prepared to experience both intense controversy, and ideals, and seek out gratification from heightened emotional readings, check out these books found in the Rutland Free Library:
Sing You Home
By Jodi Picoult
Follows the life of Zoe Baxter, a woman desperate to be a mother but unable to carry a baby to term. After her most recent miscarriage, Zoe’s husband is unable to continue the pattern of heartbreak and leaves her, returning to his alcoholic ways. Zoe, in the midst of grieving the loss of her husband and baby, finds love in someone whom she never thought she would. Now ready to try for another baby, Zoe finds herself in the midst of a legal battle of epic consequences. This book encapsulates the ideas of LGBTG+ relationships, love, religion, and the art of forgiveness.
Sarah’s Key
By Tatiana De Rosnay
This dual-plotted story follows both the life of 10-year-old Sarah and journalist Julia, living in different timelines. The first plot centers around Sarah, a Jewish girl living in Paris and her journey back to her brother after she and her parents were arrested in the Vel d’Hiv Roundup. While Julia, living in modern-day Paris, is about to move into Sarah’s old apartment. With the 60th anniversary of the Vel d’Hiv Roundup approaching, Julia will stop at nothing to unveil the truth about Sarah’s life.
Handle with Care
By Jodi Picoult
This story consists of the accounts of the family and friends of a four-year-old girl named Willow, who was born with a condition called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) that makes her bones extremely brittle and easily broken. After an incident at Disney World leaves the family shaken, a lawsuit intended to help defray the costs of Willow’s increasing need for medical care threatens to destroy relationships and the family unit. Written as a collection of first-person accounts, the reader truly gets a glimpse at the thoughts and feelings of every character throughout the twists and turns of the story.
A Child Called It
By David Pelzer
Easily the most heart-wrenching story on this list, this is the autobiography of David Pelzer’s experiences with abuse at the hands of his mother as a child. Written from the view of a young child unable to understand the gravity of abuse, foster care, and an absentee family, “A Child Called It” is a must-read.
Taylor Ladue-Robinson is a Castleton University student intern at Rutland Free Library, where all these books can be found.
