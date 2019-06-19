I was going to write a Fathers Day column ahead of the date, but I was afraid it might read something like a gifts column, and books often make lousy gifts. (Unlike gift certificates from bookstores, which are excellent choices for any occasion).
Not every reader will like every book. So the risk you take handing a favorite title to someone as a gift is that they Just. Don’t. Get. It.
So with Fathers Day just in the rear-view mirror, it feels safe to recommend a wide range of books that are about fathers, good and bad, about men mentoring the next generation, and you can read them and decide if they’re something to give your dad … next Fathers Day.
Five Skies
By Ron Carlson
An astonishing novel.
Two older men take an apprentice on to build a ramp for a stuntwoman to jump the Snake River Canyon in Idaho. This book describes the process in detail, and along the way reveals a great deal about the men. The apprenticeship, initially about how to build a ramp the right way, becomes how to live life the right way. How to be a man, even.
Carlson could have been writing personally about my father or my friends’ fathers (grandfathers, uncles). There is a right way to do a thing and that’s how you do it, whether it is using 10-inch carriage bolts to join railroad ties, or sheeting a jump ramp with 1-inch plywood, or courting a young woman. And a good day’s work brings its own rewards.
Readers who have never done manual labor might be put off by the detailed descriptions of the work, where they might never think about equally long descriptions of hair-dos, flowers, clothes or interior decoration in a traditionally female book.
The Road
By Cormac McCarthy
Blew me away. Bleak, hopeful, cathartic. Hard to read. In any list of my top 20 favorite books. A father and son walk down the titular Road, through a landscape devastated by some Armageddon that’s never quite spelled out, toward a rumored, possibly unreal, haven. The father works and sometimes fights to keep the boy alive and give him hope.
Shoeless Joe
By W.P. Kinsella
This is the core work that eventually became “Field of Dreams.” A plot summary might say an Iowa farmer who obsessively built a ball field into his cornfield goes on a road trip to find reclusive novelist J.D. Salinger.
Anybody who’s seen the movie — good, but not quite as good as the book — knows it’s as much about fatherhood and games of catch as it is about baseball or novelists. Although the Philadelphia Inquirer called it the “quintessentially American” story, Kinsella was Canadian.
Fun Home
By Alison Bechdel
Not all families are traditional. Not all dads are good people. This graphic novel is an autobiography, centered around Bechdel’s discovery that she is a lesbian. As she comes out, she also discovers that her father, often abusive and recently dead from an accident (or suicide?), was gay. Bechdel, now a transplanted Vermonter, works through issues of family and gender identity.
Don’t get him wrong and don’t get him mad / He might be a father but he sure ain’t a dad …
The Replacements, “Androgynous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.