I try to read 104 books each year – two books per week. I failed in 2020 (78 books) largely due to my daily doom-scrolling of Twitter during morning reading time. My hope is to get back on track in 2021. Here’s my entirely subjective list of favorites from the past year. And just a pitch for your reading list: Publishers fell behind like everybody during the pandemic, and have been shipping new titles in a mad rush to make up. There’s never been a larger selection of new books (and DVDs) waiting to be borrowed at the library.
Gideon the Ninth
By Tasmyn Muir
A Goth space opera/fantasy. The emperor summons representatives from each of nine houses to a trial of wits and abilities. The lead character is the hired sword of a necromancer; the two young women grew up together but hating each other, and the book (the first of a series, but with a complete ending) tells the story of the two of them fighting to survive – and learning to live with each other. I liked the world-building and the characters; the language is sharp-edged and fresh. Given that it’s a Goth fantasy, it’s not for every reader.
Recursion
By Blake Crouch
The tagline on this one is “Memory makes reality.” People start suffering from an illness that gives them false memories of entire, unlived, personal histories that gradually replace their actual lives. The story is told through the eyes of a New York cop and a genius neuroscientist, racing to save the world. I liked the interplay of the characters and the plausible nature of the fictional science. I listened to this one on audiobook and suspect the dual narration (one female and one male voice) helped make the characters more believable than in print.
The Harder They Come
By T.C. Boyle
Boyle is at his best skirting around the fringes of polite society. He does loners, malcontents, and misfits better than just about anybody, and in Adam Stensen he has created a memorable figure (based on a true story) of a lost soul. Stenson is mentally fragile and becomes enmeshed with a right-wing sovereign citizen movement. Violence breaks out, and Stensen flees to the woods of Northern California. It’s a chilling look at a very contemporary scenario.
The Red Lotus
By Chris Bohjalian
Also contemporary, this one tells the story of a potential pandemic. Bohjalian, probably Vermont’s most-famous writer (his Flight Attendant is currently getting rave reviews as a series on HBO Max), is known for detailed, believable, well-researched novels, and this is no exception. The plot’s not as complex as some mysteries, but the characters and prose more than makeup for it, as does the detail. An easy recommendation for fans of contemporary thrillers, strong female characters or just good writing.
Heart of Junk
By Luke Geddes
A warm & funny novel about human frailties and human bonds. It’s set in a failing Wichita, Kansas, antique mall, whose owners are desperate to keep quiet the kidnapping of a local toddler/beauty pageant winner.
It’s a highly unusual thing in that it is a novel with an ensemble cast; there isn’t a single protagonist although most of the characters are followed from beginning to end. So there’s no “good guy,” but there’s no bad guy, either. We’re shown what drives even the least likable characters in ways that provide insight into their humanity.
And there’s a really deep dive into America’s consumer culture and people obsessed by stuff.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these books are available.
