Historical fiction involves building a made-up narrative around real events and characters. Many of the more successful titles revolve around European courts and royalty, but there are many others set in varied locales for the more adventurous reader.
The Final Confession of Mabel Stark
By Robert Hough
Just an excellent book. It’s an unusual choice of subject matter. In her day, Mabel Stark was briefly one of the best-known women in America (she was the top big-cat tamer for the Ringling Bros. when that was a celebrity job in the early 1920s) but is little remembered. Still, historical fiction from the 20th century is almost all what-if books centered around WWII with the occasional baseball novel thrown in. And by baseball, I mean the 1918 Chicago Black Sox. The change is welcome.
Given that there’s little surviving record of Mabel’s life (and that’s not too reliable), Hough takes liberties creating a back story, but it’s believable and engaging.
Barkskins
By Annie Proulx
Was I to teach a class in contemporary literature I would start with Annie Proulx.
Barkskins follows generations of loggers (and later timber barons), beginning in the Quebec / New England woods. So a Vermont connection from an author who used to live here. For my money, this is her best, most complex and well-rounded book. A strong message without beating readers over the head with it; well researched, great characters, pacing. I’ll read it more than once despite its heft (700+ pages).
The Way of All Flesh
By Ambrose Parry
Ambrose Parry is the pseudonym for husband-and-wife writers Chris Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman, an anesthetist. Her background provides depth to this one, a mystery set in Edinburgh’s medical establishment in 1847 when the use of anesthesia was still experimental.
It’s a really good book ... quality historical fiction, social history, and romance. Just a so-so mystery, lacking the level of suspense that sets great whodunits apart from the crowd. But definitely worth a read, in particular for historical fiction fans.
The Name of the Rose
By Umberto Eco
A literary thriller set in a wealthy Benedictine abbey in 1327. A religious council is about to debate Franciscan vows of poverty. Shortly before the meeting, Brother William of Baskerville, an early proponent of scientific investigation, is pressed into service as a detective once bodies start turning up. It’s a complicated book, with heresy, literary theory, secret symbols, mysterious texts, and more.
The movie — starring Sean Connery and Christian Slater — is pretty great, too.
Empress Orchid
By Anchee Min
The author has chosen an interesting historical character — a concubine who rose to become the last empress of China — and for the most part, I enjoyed the atmosphere. Fans of lush settings will love her detailed descriptions of the Imperial Court.
This book covers the young concubine’s rise to power, while the sequel (The Last Empress) covers her four decades in charge. The first one is very much a Cinderella story, based on a real-life person.
The Siege
By Arturo Pérez-Reverte
Great historical fiction combined with a whodunit.
The historical fiction is set against Napoleon’s siege of Cadiz in 1811 and it’s a beaut. Sweeping, full of adventure and romance. Vivid characters, from Lobo, the corsair, and his doomed lieutenant, to the wealthy businesswoman, the little maid and her father, to the artillery officer/university professor from Metz.
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library, where all of these titles are available. www.rutlandfree.org
