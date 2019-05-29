There are hundreds of cookbooks in the collection at Rutland Free Library, so when someone wants “a cookbook,” the first job is to narrow down the list … vegetarian, grilling, baking, by Vermont authors, Italian / Greek / French, regional American, etc., etc.
The goal is to help the reader find the book that suits their reading — and culinary — tastes. Here then are a few that I like because they are both in Rutland Free and my home library. Tried and true, if you will.
The New Texas Cuisine
By Stephan Pyles
One for the accomplished home cook looking to learn how to do gourmet Tex-Mex. The ingredients are often pricey but are easier to get than when I first latched onto this beauty in the mid 1990s. Best recipe: Jalapeño Cornbread. Hot peppers, heavy cream and fresh corn make this skillet bread into something far removed from the gooey sweet mess served as a fast-food side. If you can pull off the shellfish tamale with ancho cream you can cook. And it’s worth the effort.
The Minimalist Cooks at Home
By Mark Bittman
The subtitle, “recipes that give you more flavor out of fewer ingredients in less time,” gives the game away on this one. Bittman wrote “The Minimalist” food column for The New York Times for years. The polar opposite of Pyles, Bittman writes simple, easy-to-follow recipes. Most of them are classics that can be easily adapted, so the basic techniques for roasted chicken then provide a foundation for the variations (soy, lemon, tangerine, etc., etc.). It’s actually how traditional French cooking works, in which a sauce Hollandaise becomes a sauce Béarnaise by swapping out lemon juice for vinegar and adding tarragon. An excellent, if slim, reference to have handy for all levels of cooks.
Moosewood Restaurant New Classics
The Moosewood Collective
Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca, N.Y., is the prototypical hippy eatery. The chefs — the collective — have produced several cookbooks. They’re all great. Almost all vegetarian, there are a few recipes for eggs and fish (ignore them … an inland fish cookbook is like one on how to grill vegan … you could use it, but why?). What Moosewood does best is let you cook vegetarian without anybody missing the meat. There’s also a glossary, dietary notes, etc.
The King Arthur Flour 200th Anniversary Cookbook
By Brinna B. Sands
I’m a cook first and a baker a distant third, but when I need to bake something, this is my go-to. Sands, an accomplished baker in her own right, married into the King Arthur Flour family from Norwich. Everything in this book turns out. Concepts are clearly explained, with good line drawings. There’s a substantial amount of technical information on how / why recipes work the way they should (which one expects from a flour company). My favorite in is the section on pizza doughs (traditional, light, full/medium/quick rise, etc., etc.). Focaccia is an Italian flatbread that, when seasoned with rosemary and dipped into olive oil and balsamic vinegar, has been one of my go-to party foods for decades.
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library, which gets new cookbooks in constantly. For more information, see rutlandfree.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.