I’m not much of a gardener, as I’m reminded every spring. I’m good at dandelions, bishop’s weed and not much else. But I’m fascinated by successful gardens and the work and planning that goes into them. So just in time for planting season, here’s a selection of titles for gardeners, beginner to advanced.
The 20-Minute Gardener
By Tom Christopher & Marty Asher
This is a title I can get behind. It offers to teach quick techniques to achieve the “garden of your dreams … without giving up your sanity. It’s written in a breezy, conversational style. But beware the bait-and-hook. One of their “20-minute” projects is a submerged planter. Step one involves burying a large wooden tub and after spending Sunday turning over the weed bed, I am here to tell you that burying a washtub without a backhoe is going to take more than 20 minutes.
The Bee-Friendly Garden
By Kate Frey & Gretchen LeBuhn
As the grandchild of folks who raised honeybees, I’m interested in growing plants that support pollinators. This is a beautifully illustrated guide to dozens of ideas for bee-friendly plantings. I’ll also throw in a plug for no-mow May, which encourages lawn growers to leave off the mower until next month. The idea is to encourage — among others — dandelions, which are an excellent source of nectar. I knew I was doing something right!
Rodale's Flower Garden
Problem Solver
By Jeff & Liz Ball
This is for the serious grower, looking for answers on pests, diseases and other horticultural issues. It starts with a list of must-haves that include a gallon sprayer, a series of chemical sprays that I’ve never heard of and a mature compost pile. Clearly not for the faint of heart.
Rock Gardening
By Joseph Tychonievich
This one introduced me to the difference between a rock garden — growing decorative plants between stones — and hardscaping — which is using nonliving materials to design/build your yard. So while I was thinking this might finally be something I could manage not to kill — rocks. Once I picked it up, I started wondering what I could get to grow in the stone wall at the back of the property.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these titles can be found.
