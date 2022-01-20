Self-help books are always popular, and January is always a popular time for people to reinvent themselves, so it should come as no surprise that publishers have a spate of new titles on how to improve yourself every year, and they are popular items for users to borrow from libraries.
Here then are a handful of titles on how to be a better you, available to check out for free before you commit to any given plan.
The Comfort Book
By Matt Haig
Here’s one that the author intends as a way for people who are going through a difficult time to gain hope.
The publisher describes it as “a collection of notes, lists, and stories written over a span of several years that originally served as gentle reminders to Haig’s future self that things are not always as dark as they may seem.”
The Joy of Being Selfish: Why
you need boundaries and how to set them
By Michelle Elman
Elman is an English life coach and social media influencer previously known for her “scarred not scared” message around body positivity. This time out, she’s encouraging readers to put themselves first: “Often, this leaves us with little time or energy for much-needed self-love and self-care, and to figure out who we truly are and what we really want.”
Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A
Guide to Reclaiming Yourself
By Nedra Glover Tawwab
Boundaries seem to be a thing this year. Like Elman, Tawwab has built a reputation on Instagram, but emphasizes her training as a counsellor as well. “Rooted in the latest research and best practices used in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), these techniques help us identify and express our needs clearly and without apology--and unravel a root problem behind codependency, power struggles, anxiety, depression, burnout, and more.”
Universal Human: Creating
authentic power and the new consciousness
By Gary Zukav
Zukav has been on the NYT bestseller list before, and promises “creation of authentic power and the experience of spiritual partnership.” Of his current book, his publishers says “It points us toward a startling new destination—a species that is beyond culture, religion, nation, ethnic group, and gender, a species whose allegiance is to life first and all else second — and shows us how to get there.”
Channel Kindness: Stories of
kindness and community
By Lady Gaga
One for young adult readers, Gaga’s Born this Way Foundation has gathered a collection of inspiring stories from young authors in the general them of how kindness can uplift us all. “Kindness is inclusion, it is pride, it is empathy, it is compassion, it is self-respect and it is the guiding light to love.”
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library where these books and many, many more self-help titles can be found.
