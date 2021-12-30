I’ve not yet seen the new movie, The Green Knight, but it’s way up on a short list of 2021 must-see films for me. That’s because I’m a huge fan of the 14th Century poem, “Sir Gawain & the Green Knight.” I’m more a prose guy, but study enough poems in college and some of them are bound to stick.
For the uninitiated, King Arthur and his knights are celebrating a solstice feast when a mysterious rider clad head to toe in green arrives with a challenge: Anyone can strike him with his ax tonight, but he will return in a year and a day to return the favor. Sir Gawain accepts and with a single stroke beheads the Green Knight, who picks his head up and reminds Gawain that they’ll meet again in a year. Gawain then has a series of adventures leading up to the return engagement.
It’s a medieval romance about any number of topics: Chivalry, honor, seduction, and Christian belief. But it’s also a dark tale about death and rebirth with roots in pagan solstice rituals, the death of the old year and return of the new, suggested by the return of green nature from the icy white of midwinter.
Here then are some titles with themes appropriate to reading on the cusp of the new year:
Sir Gawain & the Green Knight
There are many, many versions of this tale. We have an excellent illustrated version in the children’s section (appropriate for middle school & up) and a good translation from Old English in at least one poetry anthology.
Childhood’s End
Arthur C. Clarke
There are any number of books about rebirth. Clarke’s novel, one of the few sci-fi classics to still resonate, is about humanity’s rebirth, after a devastating change. For most authors, the image of the alien overlords, emerging from their spaceship, would be the big ending. For Clarke, it’s when the thoughtful part of the book takes off.
Butterfly Mosque
G. Willow Wilson
An odd biography, but one I really liked. Wilson is a novelist who grew up in a typical suburban Denver household, went to Boston for school where she studied Islam, and then Cairo. That’s where she met Omar, converted to Islam, and lives today. Wilson constantly discusses how her experiences relate to bigger themes such as accepting other points of view, which makes this worthwhile.
She does a nice job encapsulating the expatriate experience; I can’t speak to how well she does on the religious conversion front. Detailed, evocative descriptions of Cairo, parts of Iran and the Sahara.
Wizard of Oz
L. Frank Baum
Regardless of how you feel about the movie (I saw it as a particularly impressionable child, and was completely unsettled by the Munchkins to the point I still don’t like it), the book is a classic rebirth story: Our hero is forced or persuaded to go on a quest, often to the underworld, to meet and overcome a powerful being. The movie scared me; the books (Baum wrote several “Oz” titles) always charmed me.
The Hero with a Thousand Faces
Joseph Campbell
If you’re interested in reading more about the structure of many of these stories, Campbell’s book is a touchstone. He gathered myths from around the world to create the “monomyth,” of which Wizard of Oz is but one example. Some of his analysis is dated (Freudian / Jungian explanations), but you’ll get a whole new point of view about storytelling and how it works.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all of these titles can be found.
