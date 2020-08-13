Some authors are so well-known for a given character, series, or individual book that it’s easy to miss their other works. Here are four books worth looking up by writers much better known for other titles.
Chitty Chitty Bang BangBy Ian Fleming
James Bond is one of the most familiar fictional characters of all time. His creator, Ian Fleming, wrote just one other novel, which is an entirely delightful story about an eccentric professor who rebuilds an old car only for it to turn out to be magical. A series of adventures follow. It’s a great chapter book to read with younger children (it was originally released as a five-part series in a British newspaper). The 1968 movie of the same name starring Dick Van Dyke is also a classic.
The Cuckoo’s CallingBy Robert Galbraith
Galbraith is the pseudonym J.K. Rowling uses for her contemporary detective series featuring Cormorant Strike, a London private eye who lost a leg in Afghanistan.
It’s fun reading genre fiction by somebody who can really write. The background gets woven in without the dreaded pause for an info dump. Characters develop in more than two dimensions. And Rowling has the confidence to stop and signpost significant hints for the whodunit, challenging readers to solve along.
She paints a detailed picture of two Londons ... the celebrity buzz of trendy clubs, chauffeurs, and mansions with bodyguards on the one hand, and the world of the destitute on the other. As somebody who rose from poverty to fame and riches, she’s had a good look at both extremes. Strike is an engaging character and I’ll pick up No.2 in the series (four so far).
The Lady in the Lake
By Raymond Chandler
Chandler’s character of Philip Marlowe is the epitome of the tough-guy detective and the whole series is well-known, but when one of your books is turned into possibly the prototypical film noir starring Bogie and Bacall, as happened with The Big Sleep, it tends to overshadow the rest.
Lady is Chandler writing crime fiction as well as he ever did, which is to say as well as it’s ever been written.
Hammett does snappy patter as well and lots of noir writers can do cynicism, but Chandler also has an eye for little details, whether it’s the cut of a suit, the color of a sunset, or minor architectural details.
Chronicle of a Death ForetoldBy Gabriel Garcia Marquez
It’s a brilliant little book; a great way into Garcia Marquez’ writing, which can be daunting in his longer works (100 Years of Solitude, Love in the Time of Cholera) and such a well-crafted story that it ends full of suspense, despite the title giving away the ending.
In the book, a bride in 1950s Colombia is discovered not to be a virgin on her wedding night and is returned to her family in shame. Her brothers announce widely they will kill her assumed lover days before actually doing so some days later. One of my favorite books ever.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library where all these books can be found. www.rutlandfree.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.