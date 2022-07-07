“Beach read” started out as a marketing term to generate sales of the latest fluffy, easy-to-read title, usually by big-name authors, designed to be easy to pick up and set down on vacation. Pretty much the opposite of most books I like, which tend toward complicated plots that are hard to track between margaritas and the naps that tend to follow them.
So while I can hardly claim expertise, I can point out a few recommendations that I hope to get to while ensconced in a shady lounge chair between now and September.
Children of Earth and Sky
This is the first of three books in a loose series set around the Adriatic Sea in the Renaissance. Kay fictionalizes Venice, the Balkans, and the Ottoman Empire into sort of historical fantasy. There are no wizards but there is a sweeping cast of characters and a clash of religions and cultures in a sword-and-cannon era. I love this and the second book, A Brightness Long Ago; the third, All the Seas in the World is just out and very near the top of my to-reads list. Unlike many series, each book has a complete story arc, although with some characters and all the settings carrying over.
Scot Mist
This series is more traditional for a beach read. McPherson has a bubbly series of mysteries with a Scottish woman who sort of washes up in California and starts solving crimes. They’re funny, easy-to-read stories; I’m through three and this is number four. She also has a cozy mystery series (currently on hold) featuring a well-to-do young woman in Edinburgh in the 1920s that I haven’t read, but might get to this summer.
Just One Damned Thing After Another
This is the first in a hefty and growing series set in the Chronicles of St Mary’s Institute of Historical Research. It’s billed as somewhat eccentric time-travelers aka disaster-magnets trying to sort out unexplained moments of history, and comes highly, highly recommended by my favorite young adult expert.
The Beekeeper’s Apprentice
Having read too many Sherlock Holmes takeoffs to count – with Watson, Mycroft, and Mrs. Hudson as the real mastermind, where Holmes is a time-traveler or lost alien, and with settings from San Francisco to Minnesota (Sherlock Holmes and the Secret Alliance … can’t actually recommend it), I was pretty much done with the concept.
Then this got dropped in my inbox. It’s excellent. King works respectfully around the canonical Holmes and inserts a bright young female sleuth into Sherlock’s decidedly male, fusty world. It totally works, and if you like it, there’s a whole series that follows.
Bucky F*cking Dent
Yes, that David Duchovny. I can’t do a summer reading list without a baseball title. As with many basebell-themed works, this is a very nice little father-and-son book. Here the father is a Red Sox fan, and the son — who bears many similarities to Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski — works at Yankee Stadium. The two have been estranged until the father is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The book follows them as they work out their relationship, with the 1978 Sox-Yankee pennant race and a couple of romantic plots hovering in the background. You could look it up.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all of the above titles can be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.