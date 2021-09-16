Many authors get established in one genre and stay there. In fact, a lot of successful writers have handed off their characters and fictional world to someone else. So you get books written by Ace Atkins or Mike Lupica titled “Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland” or “ Robert B. Parker’s Payback.”
Others take on completely different projects, often to the horror of their fans, who are comfortable and happy with whatever made the author famous and just want more of the same. Crowdsourced reviews on sites like Goodreads tend to be negative, even hostile, to these books, but they’re often pretty good reads if you’re not emotionally invested in whatever brought you to the writer in the first place.
Here’s a few worth a look.
The Cuckoo’s Calling
By Robert Galbraith
A whodunit series featuring a struggling private detective who lost a leg in Afghanistan.
It’s fun reading genre fiction by somebody who can really write … in this case, J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame, working under a pseudonym. She weaves background in smoothly. Characters develop in more than two dimensions. And Rowling has the confidence to signpost significant hints for the mystery, challenging readers to solve along.
She paints a detailed picture of two Londons ... the celebrity buzz of trendy clubs, chauffeurs, and mansions with bodyguards on the one hand and the world of the destitute on the other. As somebody who rose from poverty to fame and riches, she’s had a good look at both extremes.
We Are Pirates
By Daniel Handler
Handler made his fame writing as children’s author Lemony Snicket, who Series of Unfortunate Events is a great, slightly dark series, part of which was made into a movie, and which introduces many young readers to “scary” books.
Pirates, on the other hand, is an entirely dark, even disturbing novel, closer to Lord of the Flies than Lemony Snicket. It details a teenage girl’s attempt to break away from her unhappy, humdrum youth. But once she gathers a crew and starts down a path to freedom, it spirals into mayhem and death. Judging by a lot of the reviews, readers were expecting Lemony’s hand to guide the girls to a happy, safe ending. Worth a read, with the warning: Here be dragons!
Plugged
By Eoin Colfer
Like Handler, Colfer started with books for younger readers, in his case, the Artemis Fowl young adult fantasy series. Plugged (a reference to hair plugs) is a mystery: Funny, well-paced. Not too gory. There are good clues offered up throughout to help the reader guess along. It doesn’t take itself too seriously and you shouldn’t either. It’s a good yarn, well told
The Dispatcher
By John Scalzi
Scalzi writes science fiction with a distinctively snarky attitude and a lot of social criticism. This isn’t as much of a change of pace as the others on the list – it’s still sci-fi, set in a near future world where only one of a thousand murders is permanent. The rest of the victims come back to a disrupted version of their previous life.
But more than that, it’s a crime novel, as the main character chases down what’s behind planned murders that left their victims truly dead. Scalzi has set aside most of the flashy sarcasm he’s known for and instead written a fun, quick little crime novel. Recommended for noir fans.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these titles can be found.
