Normally I avoid titles that are new to the library – they get heavily browsed and don’t need any extra love to be found / cherished by readers. Instead I generally dig into the stacks to find forgotten gems. But with no in-person browsing (likely coming in early May), we have more new titles on the shelves than ever, just waiting for a reader.
So here’s a selection of new fiction titles to pique your interest:
The Thursday Murder Club
By Richard Osman
A group of friends in a retirement village meet weekly to play detective with cold cases. When a ruthless property developer is found dead, their little group is drawn into an active murder investigation.
Starts out as particularly light & funny, even by the standards of the cozy mystery genre. Gets much darker toward the end, with themes of loss and loneliness among the senior home residents at the center of the story.
Dangerous Pursuits
By Jo Bannister
This one starts with a teenage girl fleeing a brutal assault, but the case quickly gets far more complicated. It is listed as a crime novel, but it’s much more part of a series (book seven) focused on the budding romance between the lead characters. For readers who are looking for a character-driven (as opposed to plot-driven) series to dive into, RFL has the earlier novels as well.
Machine
By Elizabeth Bear
Far-future sci-fi, with a thoughtful and unique view of humanity’s destiny. Unlike much modern SF, space marines are NOT the answer at the end of this one. Bear builds a convincing, detailed world out of characters / institutions that are not Ultimate Good v. Ultimate Evil, but delightfully nuanced shades of gray.
It’s the second book of a series but stands alone, although if you’re like me you’ll go back and read the first one (“Ancestral Night,” also at RFL).
The Trouble with Peace
By Joe Abercrombie
Another second novel in a series (yes, there is a lot of series fiction published these days). In this case I read the first one and am following the series. It’s a sword-and-sorcery epic, along the lines of “Game of Thrones” but much less explicit … which is odd for Abercrombie, who excels at writing grisly hand-to-hand combat. In this case, there’s a lot of power-behind-the-throne politicking in a society just emerging from feudalism (and just entering an industrial age).
Recommended to fans of the genre.
Lefthanded Booksellers of London
By Garth Nix
A young adult fantasy … and a standalone read! Well-written; nicely built urban fantasy world, focused around a young woman trying to track down her long-missing father in an almost-realistic London.
As it moved toward the finish with a lot of loose ends in tow, I was worried it might become a dreaded Surprise Book One of a Series, but with an action-packed last 50 or so pages, it even has a satisfying conclusion. Kudos!
An easy recommendation for someone looking for a not-gruesome fantasy title. Really like this one.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these books are available. www.rutlandfree.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.