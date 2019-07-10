Everybody has their own preferences for summer reading. A traditional beach read is often a romance and not too complicated (even a book-sale Harlequin works … in a brown wrapper or hollowed out Tolstoy if you care what people think) but that doesn’t mean it has to be aimed at the lowest common denominator.
When I’m lying on a beach away from home, I prefer to read about places even farther away, so here’s a collection of wildly offbeat love stories set in locations near, far, and downright distant.
The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry
By Gabrielle Zevin
A sweet book, ideal for book lovers and the most traditional beach read on this list. The title character is the grumpy owner of a failing bookstore on Alice Island, Massachusetts, tragically widowed. Then he meets a quirky but determined publishers’ rep and his life starts to change for the better. So yeah, pretty much a rom-com in print.
The Sandcastle Girls
By Chris Bohjalian
A love story combined with a strongly researched history of the Armenian genocide of 100 years ago. The beautiful daughter of a prominent Boston missionary in Turkey meets a man haunted by the loss of his family, victims of the genocide that Ottoman Turkey carried out in and after the First World War.
Bohjalian is one of the best-known Vermont authors currently writing, and Vermont readers need to be familiar with his work to be well-read. If you haven’t read him, this is a good place to start.
The Tsar of Love and Techno
By Anthony Marra
This is either a novel or a collection of very closely entwined short stories. Either way, it’s meant to be read as one piece. The stories range from a 1930s Soviet censor who falls in love with a ballerina he is meant to erase from a picture, through gulag prisoners in a Siberian mining town, young men conscripted into combat in the Caucasus region, and the unifying theme of a painting of a hillside there.
Hard to describe, but definitely more than the sum of its parts.
Crosstalk
By Connie Willis
A sci-fi beach read? Sure, why not. Willis invents a near future where loving couples can have a simple surgery to connect them empathically. Only something goes wrong for the heroine, Briddey Flannigan, when her fiancé pushes her to have the procedure, and she winds up connected to a third party. I won’t go into the details, but you can see where this is a terrific setup for a romantic comedy of errors and miscommunication.
Only Willis, being a genius, turns it into a withering cross-examination of modern technology and questions like “what’s the line between being connected and too much communication?”
Under Heaven
By Guy Gavriel Kay
A romance, an adventure, and a historical fantasy (many historical characters, a few fictional, and a very little bit of magic). There’s some combat but not the blow-by-blow, who-severed-what-from-whom variety.
The book is set in Tang-Dynasty China. Shen Tai has just spent two years mourning his celebrated father’s death on the battlefield (and is coping with General Shen Gao’s ghost), when the emperor gifts him with 250 of the most valuable horses in the world — but he has to go collect them in person. Unlike most fantasy heroes, second son Tai is not the Special One, not a secret heir or super being in disguise, but an ordinary person temporarily thrust into an extraordinary situation.
The book rolls along at a relaxed pace — just right for a sunny day with a warm breeze and a cool drink.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these titles are available. For more beach reads, check out the library book sales, Mondays in the summer. www.rutlandfree.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.