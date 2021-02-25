Genres have been combining and breaking down for decades now, to the education and joy of readers everywhere. One of the most experimental, vibrant areas for this is biography. Once the home of often-dry, tome-like paperweights about Important Men, biography has expanded into a wide variety of forms and formats about increasingly diverse subjects. Here’s a selection of factual stories of real people.
Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood
By Marjane Satrapi, Matthias Ripa (Translator)
A graphic novel drawn in a fairly basic comic style, it’s the autobiography of a girl growing up in Iran during the revolution. The chance to discover such a unique life is what makes biography such a rich read. If you wonder what distinguishes a graphic novel from a fat comic book, Persepolis is a great place to start. You might not want to think too much about her extremely privileged early life that she takes for granted. Otherwise, it’s a great book.
A Pirate of Exquisite Mind: Explorer, Naturalist, and Buccaneer: The Life of William Dampier
By Diana & Michael Preston
It’s hard to imagine how such an accomplished person could have faded so far into the depths of history. Dampier is an absolutely unique character ... almost larger than life: First Englishman to circumnavigate three times, first Englishman to set foot on mainland Australia, introduced over 100 words to the English language (as disparate as barbeque and sub-species), predecessor to and major influence on Charles Darwin, Daniel Defoe, and Jonathan Swift.
This traditional biography does an excellent job of introducing readers to the career and character (including the flaws) of Dampier. The pace is excellent, the descriptions clear and compelling. It’s a fascinating look at a great subject. Thoroughly recommended to all readers.
Give Me My Father’s Body: The Life of Minik, the New York Eskimo
By Kenn Harper
It’s quite a story. Histories with genuine bad guys are relatively rare, but Robert Peary and William Morris Jesup come out looking shabby at best, heartless at worst for essentially abandoning a small group of Inuit they had brought to New York following an early polar expedition, including the boy, Minik. And Jesup was essentially covering as Peary smuggled items through customs as museum exhibits then resold them to “donors” to cover expedition expenses.
There’s good background on Peary, Arctic exploration, the history of Greenland, part of New Hampshire and the Polar Inuit (the little bit on their migratory settlement pattern and how they were essentially stranded after moving to what is now Greenland was really interesting).
Fun Home: A family tragicomic
By Alison Bechdel
Vermont author / illustrator Bechdel’s autobiography is a masterpiece. She grew up uncertain of her gender identity, not knowing that her father was also living a closeted life. And I include it specifically because although Bechdel is in worldwide demand, she has extended family connections to Rutland (and Rutland Free Library), and took time out of Hollywood scriptwriting to do a Zoom call with RHS students this month. She’s a superstar! Buy her book! (Or borrow it from your local public library.)
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these books are available.
