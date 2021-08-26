Increasingly books are released in series – some formal, some less so. In large part that’s because it’s easier for a publisher to sell a familiar author than a stranger. Walk into a bookstore or library and you can tell the new authors from the established ones. The better-known the author, the bigger their name on the cover.
But all series are not created equal. Not all of them require you to read from page one, book one to page we’re not sure it’s not written yet. Here’s a quick guide to reading in series.
Having the series follow the main character is a common way of building a series, especially crime fiction, and it’s seldom necessary to go back and read all the books to keep up. Almost every novel starts in the middle of a character’s life, so it feels pretty normal to learn at least some back story in the first couple of chapters.
Joe Gunther series
By Archer Mayor
Vermont’s own Archer Mayor, for instance, has a terrific series of novels centered around lovable tough-guy cop Joe Gunther. If you go back and find the first edition paperback of the first title, it has Open Season written on it in a big red highlight, with Mayor’s name at the bottom of the cover. But for at least the last couple dozen titles, the books have featured the author’s name above the title — for instance, the 32nd, Marked Man, which is due out on Sept. 28 – so fans can find them easily. If you like crime fiction with a big heart and haven’t read Mayor, it’s a great time to start (and you don’t have to begin at the beginning).
Dublin Murder Squad series
By Tana French
Tana French takes it one step farther, with her series following a detective unit, not a given detective. So lead characters from book one wander through the squad room in book two on a coffee run … period. They’re in the background and stay there. It sounds like a gimmick, but it really works. That series wrapped up (at least for now) after six books, with The Trespasser, and like Mayor is worth a read.
Other seriesMore formal series — Harry Potter, for example — are much more clearly part of a whole, and it is essentially impossible to pick them up in the middle without feeling like you’re missing something. Often the books also end on cliffhangers, so reading a given volume can feel incredibly unsatisfying … you picked up a book clearly in the middle of something, read 300 pages, and don’t get a clear ending. It’s incredibly common in fantasy novels … I blame J.R.R. Tolkien, who ended the first book of The Lord of the Rings trilogy with Sam and Frodo simply walking into Mordor.
Finally, a tip of the hat to one of my favorite authors, Charlie Stross. Stross, an apparently manic Scot, has a hard sci-fi series (two books so far) featuring a far-future godlike AI, the Eschaton; a Dallas-in-space series about family dynamics (nine books) called the Merchant Princes Universe; the Halting State series (two and hopefully counting), that started with computer game characters robbing a real-world bank; and the Laundry Files series (nine books), which the publisher describes as “the exploits of a former tech support worker now-turned field agent, Bob Howard, at the Laundry, a top-secret British intelligence agency dedicated to protecting the cosmos and the human race from nefarious supernatural phenomenon beyond spacetime.” I started that series with No. 3 The Fuller Memorandum, and it was a fine standalone read, although I’m now on the lookout for the other eight.
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library where at least parts of all of these series can be found (and the rest borrowed from other libraries).
