I tend to read a lot of big, fat novels, but the other day I got a request for some … slimmer titles. In our hectic world, it can be a good fit to grab a book you can read over a week, a weekend, or even overnight. So here’s a collection of crisp, quick reads that pack a punch without asking for a time commitment in return.
The Maltese Falcon
By Dashiell Hammett
A lot of classic noir detective fiction is short, which isn’t a surprise for a genre that was honed for release in pulp magazines. The witty back-and-forth between Sam Spade and the rest of the cast of vivid characters here make it one of my favorites.
Chronicle of a Death Foretold
By Gabriel Garcia Marquez
If you find the works by the Colombian master of magic realism too long and convoluted, this one is a breath of fresh air. Its title is entirely accurate. A beautiful bride is returned to her family because she is not a virgin on her wedding night; her brothers vow to kill the groom in retaliation, then do so. How and why the events unfold fill the intervening 120 or so pages.
Cannery Row
By John Steinbeck
Steinbeck wrote sharp little stories barely long enough to publish as standalone novels and absolute doorstops, with little in between. This one is short enough that when it was made into a movie (1982, with Nick Nolte & Debra Winger) it also incorporated a second novel, Sweet Thursday, to fill out the running time. Both are set in a rundown waterfront area of Monterey, California, and feature a cast that includes a down-at-the-heels marine biologist and a group of hobos living in an abandoned lot among the canneries.
Ocean at the End of the Lane
By Neil Gaiman
Very little speculative fiction runs short because in addition to telling the story, an author has to create a whole new world. The brilliance of this book is what lets Gaiman keep it short, which is that he never quite spells out how the magic works, just that it does. We don’t have 50 pages of lore about how a broken toy protects a character from evil, but we understand that trusting the talisman to keep him safe is the only thing holding that evil from entering our world and destroying it.
One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovitch
By Alexander Solzhenitsyn
Originally published in a Soviet literary magazine, this short novel describing the hardship of a prisoner was the first look into the Stalinist gulag for most readers. It marked the start of a legendary career, during which Solzhenitsyn spent 20 years of exile living in Cavendish, Vermont.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all of these books are available.
