You may have heard of a school board in Tennessee banning a book called Maus. It’s an easy target: Graphic novel is a bit of an ambiguous format, covering everything from fat superhero comics to serious titles like Maus, which is also an ambiguous genre. It involves author Art Spiegelman interviewing his father, a Polish Jew who survived a Nazi prison camp, drawn in familiar comic book panels with the Jews as mice and the Nazis as cats. So it’s part memoir, part auto/biography, part history, part comic book.
It’s a challenging read that belongs in every middle-school and high-school library in America. Rutland Free Library has two copies for loan. But it also got me thinking about other books that have been banned for dangerous ideas. Here are a few to read and know.
To Kill a
Mockingbird
By Harper Lee
Most of us read this in high school English. According to the American Library Association, Lee has been “Banned and challenged for racial slurs and their negative effect on students, featuring a ‘white savior’ character, and its perception of the Black experience.” That’s particularly pernicious. Banning books for attempting to show the truth of racism leaves only sugar-coated stories on the shelves.
Stamped: Racism,
Antiracism, and You
By Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds
From the ALA: “Banned and challenged because of author’s public statements, and because of claims that the book contains ‘selective storytelling incidents,’ and does not encompass racism against all people.” In other words, people are afraid of this book. What book is not “selective storytelling?” Should we ban The Diary of Anne Frank because it only deals with the persecution of Jews?
Two Boys Kissing
By David Levithan
Challenged in part “because its cover has an image of two boys kissing.” Compare to half the Archie Comics covers ever produced, with Betty and/or Veronica leaving a big lipstick smear on Archie’s stunned face. It’s a reminder that the reason behind most of these challenges is that they make someone uncomfortable. There’s nothing wrong with reading for comfort, mind. But it’s a lousy reason to ban a book.
The Color Purple
By Alice Walker
This was routinely one of the most-challenged novels in America (as “unsuitable”) until publishers started putting out books with LGBTQ content for teens. The story of sisters in rural Georgia a century ago is also generally considered a modern American classic. What better book for Black History Month?
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library where all these books are available.
