With the spring equinox just past, may I have a moment of your time? Time is many things … the unchangeable march of seconds, minutes, hours; the fourth dimension of space/time; an elastic concept to be played with (or even just arbitrarily moved forward or backward an hour here and there). Authors are fond of twisting narrative time to conceal events, separate them, or place events that happened years apart side by side on the page. Here are a few of my favorite books that play with time …
The Time-Traveler’s Wife
Audrey Niffenegger
Beautifully written (if a little manipulative / tear-jerker-ish). Although nominally about time travel, it’s much more about relationships, loss, faith and love. Henry is an accidental time traveler — he spontaneously hops from one point of his life to another — and Clare, depending on where/when in time he is — is his true love, bride, fiancée, or a girl curious about the naked person who just materialized in the bushes behind her parents’ house. It’s hard not to care about how their lives turn out … also a 2010 movie with Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.
Blackout / All Clear
Connie Willis
Science fiction loves time travel, and few SF authors do it better than Willis. This hefty pair of books follows the mishaps and romances of a group of Oxford University history students who travel back into key moments of the past, but only as observers, because any action in the past can alter the future (think “Back to the Future” but with a war on). The action in these center around the Blitz of London in World War II.
The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle
Stuart Turton
A brand-new murder mystery, in which the narrator is thrust into what seems to be a typical English manor house whodunit — an isolated house, lots of weekend guests/suspects… all the usual trappings. Only it quickly becomes clear that the protagonist must solve the mystery within eight days, and is doomed to repeat those eight days until he does so. The author cleverly loops the narrative so the reader learns how the action unfolds in tiny pieces — any one of which might be the key to solving the mystery. Fast-paced, complex, and not too gory.
The Eyre Affair
Jasper Fforde
The first of what is now a series of light-hearted adventure books about intrepid literary sleuth Thursday Next. In her world, it’s possible to go back in time and change books — and reality. More fantasy than sci-fi, despite some very SF trappings (time travel, plasma rifles, alternate universes), mostly because there’s no science behind the sci-fi. It’s all as made-up as magic.
This is a fun read — adventure, romance, humor. You don’t have to have read Jane Eyre to read The Eyre Affair, but it helps. The more you know that book, the more you’ll get out of this one in terms of foreshadowing and inside jokes. It definitely helps to have some background in English literature.
My favorite moment: Richard III as a Rocky Horror-style audience response piece (ie, “When is the winter of our discontent? Now is the winter of our discontent ...”).
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library. All these titles are available through the library.
