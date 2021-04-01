With NASA’s Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars, it’s a great time to do some reading about Mars. Our closest planetary neighbor has fascinated people for thousands of years, with its vivid color and wandering path across the sky. It was among the first handful of planets identified in 1543 when Copernicus suggested that the Earth was one of several bodies that revolved around the Sun.
Early, low-resolution telescopes found “canals,” leading to much speculation that the planet was occupied. Famously, Orson Welles’ The War of the Worlds radio broadcast had listeners believing that Martian invaders had landed on Earth.
Our fascination with Mars continues today, as various countries have sent spacecraft to search for signs of life and possible places for humanity to establish a foothold off of our homeworld. So here’s a collection of books for all ages to discover a bit more about our sister planet.
Welcome to Mars: Making a home on the Red Planet
By Buzz Aldrin, with Marianne J. Dyson
Astronaut Aldrin skips well into the future with this kids’ book about what it might be like to live on Mars. A National Geographic book, it’s well-reviewed and relatively recent (2015 publication date). Librarians keep an eye on how old nonfiction titles are … go far enough back and they might be discussing the canals as a fact, not an optical illusion!
Red Rover: Curiosity on Mars
By Richard Ho & Katherine Roy
Another picture book for young readers, this one is less speculative than Aldrin’s, as it puts readers into the perspective of the rover launched in 2011 to explore Mars. It’s a great book to give kids a good idea of what it’s like on the surface of another planet.
The Future of Humanity: Terraforming Mars, Interstellar Travel, Immortality, and Our Destiny Beyond Earth
By Michio Kaku
Clear, well-written. I found the earlier chapters better because they were less speculative (as the future stretches ahead, the author goes from discussing probable time frames of anticipated events / scientific breakthroughs to things that might very well come true in a few millennia. Or not.). Readers of sci-fi will note there isn’t much in space exploration that hasn’t shown up in fiction at some point — which Kaku often points out. For serious-minded teens & older.
The Martian
By Andy Weir
The novel behind the Matt Damon movie. Hard-science fans probably don’t want to spend too much time thinking about the science behind this one, as it requires a larger than usual suspension of disbelief from the start. So the book reads like a how-to survival manual except it has zero grounding in probability, even assuming there are manned missions to Mars in the approximate time frame Weir postulates. And it absolutely works at a Buck Rogers level, as an adventure story.
Insanely geeky, in case you didn’t know. 400-odd pages of MacGyver in Space.
Martian Chronicles
By Ray Bradbury
Usually found in high school libraries, possibly from a time when SF was “for teenagers,” this is a linked series of short stories about settling Mars. As is common with Bradbury’s work, it’s highly stylized and evocative, and I got much more out of it from rereading as an adult than I ever could have in school. It’s an often unsettling vision of Martian colonists alienated from Earth and as such sets the stage for dozens of Mars-in-rebellion stories that have come along in its wake.
Randal Smathers is the director at Rutland Free Library, where these titles can be found.
