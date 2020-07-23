Welcome back!
It’s exciting to be returning to this column and to say hello to Rutland-area readers here in the Rutland Reader. I also want to say hello to library users who are deciding whether to come in for a visit. Rutland Free Library is open again, with restrictions on time of visits, computer use, and a mask restriction. Our goal is to provide a low-risk environment for our community to be able to enjoy without concern. Curbside service is also available. If you are from outside Rutland City, Rutland Town, Mendon, Tinmouth and Ira, please check with the library in your town for current services and hours.
So with that in mind, here are a few literary looks at libraries, readers and reading.
The Library BookBy Susan Orlean
New York Times writer Orlean interweaves the story of the 1986 fire in the main branch of the Los Angeles Public Library with the stories of those involved, including the chief suspect, Harry Peak, herself, and many of the people who were there on the day. It’s somehow both a clear-eyed and a romantic look at libraries all in one cover.
The public library: A photographic essay
By Robert Dawson
Dawson is a modern photographer of note, primarily for his photos of the American West. Here he gathers together photos of libraries from every state. It’s a handsome book. The photos are of libraries large and small, very new and very old, very rich and poor to the point of closing. Interspersed are reflections on libraries by such familiar names as Isaac Asimoc, Amy Tan, Dr. Seuss, Bill Moyers, and others.
Unlike Orleans’ book, this one tends to the romantic (and outdated) view of libraries as book-storage vaults the public can visit. It’s fine as far as it goes – and is recommended for library lovers – but it would be stronger if it also considered libraries’ roles as places of social connection, public outreach to the disadvantaged, and general refuges.
Improbable Libraries: A visual journey to the world’s most unusual libraries
By Alex Johnson
Another photo collection, this one focuses much more on the visual instead of the role of the public library in American life. Johnson visits both the most cathedral-like structures and libraries that exist without buildings — ones that consist of a few dozen titles provided by hand in emerging nations. With much less text than Dawson’s book, this one succeeds in the photographer’s keen eye and the hard work of scouting out such unusual locations.
The Library of the Unwritten
By A.J. Hackwith
The premise of this novel is that all unwritten books (unpublished would be more precise) – partial manuscripts, ideas authors started on the backs of envelopes, and the like – exist in a library of almost infinite size in an annex to Hell.
The plot concerns itself with a rogue character who escapes from one of the books into the real world, and a series of adventures to bring the Hero back. It’s escapist fun; Hell here is less scary than most renditions of The Pit. The librarian in charge is quick-witted and resourceful Claire, who with her faithful assistants also stumbles across a much deeper mystery. Part one of a trilogy, but it also works as a standalone.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these books are available. www.rutlandfree.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.