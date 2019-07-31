We were fortunate enough to have Tom Estill from NASA by way of Christ the King School in the library to explain the importance of the Apollo 11 mission. It was a reminder that science can be fun and educational at the same time.
Science sections in public libraries tend to have one or two basic books on any given science (biology, chemistry, etc.) and then a lot of popular science titles to help the layperson understand the subject without having to understand the theory.
So in honor of the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s giant leap for mankind, here are a few lite science titles.
What if?: Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions
By Randall Munroe
Another ex-NASA guy, Munroe quit doing rocket science to draw an online comic, xkcd.com, which is generally stick figures discussing science-oriented topics in a funny way. The book expands on the concept, with a bunch of very short chapters answering questions like “What would happen if you tried to hit a fastball moving 90% of the speed of light?”
The disclaimer at the start pretty much sets the tone: Do not try any of this at home. The author of this book is an Internet cartoonist, not a health or safety expert. He likes it when things catch fire or explode, which means he does not have your best interests in mind.
With cartoons.
This is What You Just Put in Your Mouth?: From Eggnog to Beef Jerky, the Surprising Secrets
By Patrick Di Justo
Not for the squeamish (or small children … there are some adult chapters). Di Justo answers pressing questions like “If I Can’t Believe it’s not Butter isn’t butter, what is it?” He also does some serious research, like the Great Eggnog Swindle chapter. It’s the story-behind-the-story involving the potential destruction of a Christmas tradition, Congressional hi jinx, corporate lobbying, and a consumer protection ruling against artificially coloring eggnog so it will seem “naturally” eggy (when it’s more of a chemical soup containing almost no eggs).
Sixth Extinction
By Elizabeth Kolbert
This is a clear-eyed, well-researched look at the effect humanity is having on our fellow passengers on planet earth. I want my generation to hand over a livable planet to my sons’ generation. Books like this make me wonder if that’s still possible.
Kolbert does a nice job of presenting a series of vignettes that highlight various issues around the massive extinctions of species happening today: How and why they are happening; how they connect in the big picture; what the likely results in the short- and long-term future. Highly recommended, if scary and depressing.
Why we Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams
By Matthew Walker
Not your book if you’re looking for “top tips for a better night’s sleep” or new-age dream analysis. But for a thorough, sobering look at how we spend our sleeping hours and the difference a good — or bad — night’s sleep can make, this is the ticket.
Two quibbles: It’s full of overwrought metaphors and his solutions are mostly on the science-fiction end of the spectrum, but it’s still a valuable read.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where you can find all the above titles. www.rutlandfree.org
