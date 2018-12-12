Short on time? Dip into a short story collection. A few pages can transport you to a fictional world of interesting people, different times, and all kinds of places.
Fifty Best American Short Stories: 1915-1965
edited by Martha Foley
“This is silly. It’s silly to go wishing people were dead just because they don’t call you up the very minute they said they would. Maybe the clock’s fast; I don’t know whether it’s right” (Dorothy Parker’s “A Telephone Call”). Travel through the American decades, starting with Elsie Singmaster’s 1915 “The Survivors” and concluding with “Upon the Sweeping Flood” by Joyce Carol Oates in 1964. “Literary trends often changed but the main purpose of the series—to stress definite merit—remained the same.”
Selected Stories
by Alice Munro
“The tiny share we have of time appalls me, though my father seems to regard it with tranquillity. Even my father, who sometimes seems to me to have been at home in the world as long as it has lasted, has really lived on this earth only a little longer than I have, in terms of all the time there has been to live in. He has not known a time, any more than I, when automobiles and electric lights did not at least exist” (“Walker Brothers Cowboy”). In the first story of the book, Munro depicts the Depression-era summer when a girl and her brother tag along with their father on a sales trip. Published from the 1960s-1990s, Canadian Munro’s stories capture unforgettable characters and slices of ordinary life.
The Complete Stories
by Bernard Malamud
“The Jewish actor saw his graying hair, the thick black eyebrows, the hunch of disappointment in his shoulder, and the sardonic grimness of his face accentuated by the twisted line of the lips. Rosenfeld turned the key in the lock, aware that he was playing his role well. Tragedy in the twisting of a key, he thought” (“Benefit Performance”). Over 40 years are represented in this volume, starting with “Armistice,” written in 1940, and ending with “Alama Redeemed,” published in 1984. “’Working alone to create stories is not a bad way to live our loneliness,’ Bernard Malamud wrote not long before his death, in a characteristically modest statement which identifies a major theme of his writing.”
The African American West: A Century of Short Stories
edited by Bruce A. Glasrud and Laurie Champion
“To him, his slavery was a deep night. What wonder, then, that he should dream, and that through the ivory gate should come to him the forbidden vision of freedom?” (Paul Laurence Dunbar’s “The Ingrate”). This book encompasses a variety of authors and styles, some containing ugly language that reflects contemporary culture. From the slavery era to the 1990s, “this collection of short stories provides insights about African Americans in the West and raises consciousness about various social and political issues…Together, the stories provide a range of ideas, themes, situations, and voices.”
The Rutland Free Library has the titles above, and many other collections of short stories in genres such as mystery, western and science fiction, as well as by authors including Kurt Vonnegut, Louise Erdrich and Margaret Atwood.
Happy reading!
