It feels like it’s been abnormally wet this year, so a column of beach reads seems risky. By the time it finds print, we might be semi-amphibian. Or is just because I’m writing this on vacation while dodging thunderstorms?
At any rate, here’s a collection of books where extreme heat (or cold) play a major role in the events described.
The Lost City of Z
By David Grann
Grann tells the tale of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who got lost in the Amazon early in the last century, plus the various expeditions that got lost looking for Fawcett. He captures the essence of an age when the Royal Geographical Society was providing classes in Exploration 101 to likely candidates before sending them to blank spots on maps around the world. Plus lots of graphic descriptions of piranha attacks, worms burrowing into and laying eggs in living hosts, fevers, & the like. If your answer to being hot and sweaty is reading about somebody hotter and sweatier than you are, this might be your book.
The Man Who Ate His Boots: The Tragic History of the Search for the Northwest Passage by Anthony Brandt
At the opposite end of the thermometer but also about mad English adventurers, there’s this book about various expeditions failing to find a sea route to East Asia via the Arctic. At the time there was a theory that the pole was open water surrounded by a ring of icebergs and if you could just find your way through a narrow band of ice, the rest was clear sailing. This one is helped because Brandt is a terrific writer who brings his subjects vividly to life.
Touching the Void
By Joe Simpson
Simpson and climbing partner Simon Yates attempted a risky ascent in the Andes that ended with Simpson left dangling over a crevasse after falling and breaking his leg. Stuck, unable to pull him up and gradually being dragged off the cliff in a blizzard, Yates cut the rope, plunging Simpson to his apparent doom. The book tells how Simpson crawled out of the crevasse and back to camp, and Yates’ own journey down the mountain, believing he had killed his friend to save himself. First class.
The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History
by Elizabeth Kolbert
If you want to understand the science behind our warming climate and what it means to the natural world, this is a great primer. Kolbert does a nice job of presenting a series of vignettes that highlight various issues around the massive extinctions of species happening today: How and why they are happening; how they connect in the big picture; what the likely results in the short- and long-term future. Highly recommended.
San Miguel
by T.C. Boyle
Boyle tells a fictional account of three generations of families who lived on a tiny, windswept and treeless island off the coast of California between the late 1800s and WWII. He’s always written dirt and desolation well, but here he develops the character of the settlers who – one family at a time – tended enormous flocks of sheep in almost complete isolation.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these books are available.
