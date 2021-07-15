A recent chat with a Vermont author reminded me that there are two distinct subgenres of “thriller” … mysteries and spy novels. I am an avid mystery reader who dabbles in spy novels, but if there’s a good story and hopefully a puzzle to work out as I read, I’m not that concerned with which genre a book slots into.
I have, however, been neglecting spy novels in this column in favor of whodunits, so here’s a selection of good places to start with spy v. spy.
A Most Wanted Man
By John le Carré
I actually recommend most anything by le Carré, the dean of English spy novelists. The end of the Cold War was a test for espionage writers. Could they survive / thrive once the Berlin Wall fell? If anything, le Carré might have improved. This tale of an apparent young German Muslim refugee is possibly his finest post-Cold War novel, with a terrific, suspenseful ending.
The Hunt for
Red October
By Tom Clancy
Most thriller fans have read at least one Tom Clancy. This book, featuring a Soviet sub commander trying to defect to the West, is one of my favorites of his. Clancy is much more good guy / bad guy than le Carré, and is known for his detailed technical authenticity. I find him a bit cold as a result, but he sold a ton of books so it is clearly a winning formula.
The Bourne IdentityBy Robert Ludlum
I read this many years ago and pretty much loved it. Rereading now ... it’s OK. It requires an unusually high suspension of disbelief as Jason Bourne’s heroics verge on the superhuman. I did like that Ludlum worked in real-life assassin Carlos ... and there were enough double- and triple-crosses that you could never be sure when the last betrayal had happened, which kept the suspense up.
The Little Tokyo
Informant
By Andrew Rosenheim
Pleasantly surprised by this one. It’s a time frame that doesn’t get much love from writers — the lead-in to the Second World War, which is a nice change, and LA proves a good setting.
It feels well-researched, with plenty of detail. FBI Special Agent Jimmy Nessheim makes a good lead.
There are no strong female characters and it’s bloody in spots, so it won’t appeal to every reader, but it’s unusually grounded in historical fact and feels like there’s more thought behind it than is the case with a lot of action writing.
Waypoint KangarooBy Curtis C. Chen
For something completely different … Kangaroo is a prototypical spy in this light sci-fi novel, except he’s also the only person who can activate “The Pocket,” a portable entrance into an alternate universe. The book has the pacing & patter of a long-established semi-serious spy caper, with an outer-space setting and plenty of room to grow into a series. Impressive debut novel.
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library, where all these books can be found. www.rutlandfree.org
