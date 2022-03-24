Like a lot of readers, I tuck away books here and there that are of special interest. I generally use them in this column but there are always titles that don’t quite fit a given issue’s theme, and they wind up cluttering up my notes until I find a way to get them into print. Sort of like the way I have my heavy winter boots, ankle boots, old (mud use) sneakers, new sneakers, dress shoes, worn-out Crocs, and Yak Trax all in my shoe cubby at home.
So time there, and here, for a good spring cleaning. Here’s a handful of titles I particularly enjoyed that don’t fit my usual molds.
Spy of the First Person
Sam Shepard
I’ve long admired Shepard’s work as a playwright (Curse of the Starving Class, Fool for Love) and actor (The Right Stuff). This is a heavily autobiographical novella, just 96 pages, written late in his life and published posthumously. I found it deeply moving. Even though he wrote little fiction, I think it’s a good introduction to his work if you can’t see one of his plays live on stage.
The Dead Beat
Marilyn Johnson
Not for everyone, this is a memoir / nonfiction study of obituaries subtitled “Lost souls, lucky stiffs, and the perverse pleasure of obituaries. As a longtime fan of the art form, I raced through it with glee. It’s the best book on the subject I’ve ever read. And, yeah, the only one. A great thing about libraries is we tend to have at least one resource on almost any subject.
Chicago
David Mamet
Historical fiction set in Capone’s Chicago. It’s told through the person of an investigative reporter on a big newspaper who had been a WWI flying ace. Some reviewers – expecting a whodunit – are put off by the literary language, especially between the reporter and his best friend, both of whom are well-educated in the old-fashioned sense. So lots of rhetoric and philosophy. Also a touching story of love, loss, and obsession. Not an easy read, but a good one.
Girl Waits with Gun
Amy Stewart
Just a fabulous book. It’s the story of a family of three women in 1914 New Jersey. One day the car of a rich, powerful businessman runs into their farm cart, which leads to a feud between him and the women. The oldest daughter in particular, one Constance Kopp, defies the man despite his gangland connections, threats, or stalking of the Kopp family farm. Astonishingly, it’s also based on the true story of one of the first female deputies in the country.
Your Guide to not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village
Maureen Johnson, Jay Cooper (illustrations)
A fun, quick little book. Regular readers of this space will know I read lots of “cozy” mysteries, the kind often set in just such quaint little villages. Johnson has fun with how every nook & cranny can hide a murderer, from the tea shop to the vicarage. The art on the facing pages is clever, and it is short enough to end before the central joke gets old.
Randal Smathers is director at Rutland Free Library, where all these titles may be found.
