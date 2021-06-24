“Nonfiction” covers an enormous range, from cookbooks to self-help titles, biographies, or the latest political tell-all book. Some have long shelf lives, some are essentially disposable (quick, who remembers what “Primary Colors,” an NYT bestseller from 2006, was about?).
Here then is a selection of nonfiction from a wide range of subjects that should stand the test of time.
Armies of Heaven: The First Crusade and the Quest for ApocalypseBy Jay Rubenstein
An excellent look at the First Crusade, which began in 1095 and lasted four years. Rubenstein makes a clear argument that the Crusaders attacking the “Saracens” believed they were helping bring about the end of the world, which incited them to commit ever-worsening atrocities. I particularly liked that when the author had conflicting sources – many of them written decades after the event – he chose to include multiple voices instead of choosing the “right” point of view to present. Eminently readable history.
Calling Bull***t: The Art of Skepticism in a Data-Driven WorldBy Carl T. Bergstrom & Jevin West
Well-written, well-researched, clear and often funny.
Skeptics might find this reinforces their world view. It will be most helpful for people who want to understand why there’s so much misinformation, where it comes from, and who’s spreading it. Unfortunately, the deeply gullible need this book the most and are probably least likely to pick it up.
The Contact Paradox: Challenging Our Assumptions in the Search for Extraterrestrial IntelligenceBy Keith Cooper
A dense work ... I’m not sure why this surprised me because a book on the search for extraterrestrial life by an author who is serious about astrophysics & the like was bound to be.
Cooper methodically takes apart and examines a great many theories on whether we are alone in the universe and how differing answers might change things. A section on the ethics of trying to contact ET without knowing if it’s Speilberg’s cute cyclist or the one with teeth and egg sacs from Ridley Scott’s Alien is one of the best chapters, as it deals with a more immediate issue ... once we’ve attracted the attention of An Alien, it’s rather too late to decide if we should try ... .
North Korea JournalBy Michael Palin
Many years ago, I was trying to convince my boss at The Moscow Times to send me on a road trip with the CSKA hockey team. One hurdle was what I could write beyond hockey stories. I suggested a travelogue, as many of the cities are a long way off the map for most expats living in Russia: Magnetigorsk, Chelyabinsk, Yaroslavl, Kazan, and Omsk. His reply was that people are not interested in travelogues for places they don’t intend to visit. So, some 23+ years later, I can only say “Oh yeah?” Sigh. Not that I would have done this good a job, but I would have liked the chance.
This is a fine little book, a companion to a National Geographic TV documentary. Palin observes carefully, then lets small details tell big stories. The photos are excellent. A very quick read.
Science: A History in 100 ExperimentsBy John & Mary Gribbin
A very fine popular science book. Excellent photography; good, clear descriptions; telling anecdotes, and particularly good cross-referencing, so when one experimental conclusion led to another crucial advance, the two are knitted together. That really helped put the various pieces into context whereas the same book without that effort would have felt much more like a disconnected list than a history.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all the above titles can be found.
