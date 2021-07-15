This week I’m going to continue my delayed July 4th article by talking about barbecues. This may seem like a silly topic, but coming off a year of not many social outings, new dogs and now introducing parties with food I promise it is not.
The other day I witnessed a dog at a party sneak around a fence that seemed pretty fortified to get a corn cob. The amount of times that people tell me their dog just nibbles the corn off or wouldn’t eat a cob whole is about the same number of dogs with a corn cob foreign body. Corn cobs are, in my opinion, one of the biggest summer dangers.
Corn is delicious, all agree. Corn cobs are almost always surgical in dogs. If a dog chews a cob very well, they can pass it. However, cobs are tough and hard to chew so most dogs just skip to the end and swallow them. They are nearly impossible to pass through intestines at their full diameter. In addition, dogs do not learn this lesson well. When I was younger I had a dog that needed three (yeah, THREE) corn cob surgeries. At that point, we had to stop even putting them into the compost because nothing we could do kept him out.
So this isn’t just a lesson to learn, it is a lesson that you need to make sure guests know. Leaving partially eaten ears of corn or tossing them into a dog-accessible garbage bag is dangerous. I know I sound like a bummer at parties (those who know me might confirm this), but if you can’t keep corn cobs away from dogs then you need to keep the dogs away from the party.
Corn cobs are the main thing I worry about that dogs eat, but there are plenty of other things they shouldn’t necessarily have. Burgers and hot dogs, cheese, potato salad don’t mean emergency surgery, but they often mean gastrointestinal upset. We all know how plates hang around half-eaten and how much dogs love to scavenge. The other big alert is meat (or anything) on skewers. You may think a dog wouldn’t eat an entire skewer, but you’d be wrong. As you can imagine, a long sharp stick isn’t something that a dog can eat without issues.
The other main issue is that if our dogs haven’t been used to seeing people, having a large gathering of strangers at the house can be daunting. Since we will hopefully not be in another lockdown, it isn’t a bad idea to get your dog used to visitors. I usually recommend doing this a few known people at a time. Your dog will learn that guests aren’t a threat without being inundated with people. Also remember that if dogs aren’t used to kids, they can be scary. Kids are loud and they move and talk in a different way than adults. There is nothing I want to hear about less than a previously sweet dog biting a kid.
The truth is that it is impossible to monitor your dogs or everyone’s food and kids at the same time. Let alone doing so while trying to have fun. If your dog doesn’t have the temperament or behavior to be a party animal, it is fine to keep them inside in a safe space.
