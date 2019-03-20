Two of my favorite things to talk about are pet fitness and tick prevention. This is clear to anyone who reads my articles, since you’re probably sick of hearing about both. BUT, the reason I go on and on about them is that they are so important to pet health, and I love healthy pets. So, we had a couple of days of warm weather, but there is still so much snow! You don’t have to worry about prevention, right? Wrong!
Fleas joyfully live inside during the winter, so even one flea may have laid eggs in your house. Ticks are little battle tanks of disease and don’t care what time of year it is. If it is above 36 degrees or so, they are ready to roll. The truth is that both of these creatures are gross, though I am more personally offended by ticks. They have a lot of nerve, they’re full of disease, they are good at surviving, and I dare you to find someone local who has never had one.
Last February on a warm day I walked my dogs through the woods. There was still a snow cover, but it was a warm day (like last weekend.) One of my dogs presumptively walked through a nest of ticks. He had about 50 teeny tiny ticks crawling all over him when we got home. Needless to say, my clothes remained outside and came off quickly enough that I hoped my neighbors were all inside. Thankfully, he was on prevention. We have at least one day every single month where the temperature is warm enough for ticks. Tick-borne diseases are spreading like wildfire, and I feel like the dog who doesn’t test positive for one or the other is a rarity these days.
Some people like to go the natural route for prevention. I encourage this as an adjunct, but not alone. Ticks are natural, as is Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and ehrlichia. These guys are well adapted, and I want absolutely proven medication to keep the ticks at bay. There are many varieties, and your veterinarian can discuss the pros and cons for your lifestyle. I will go over the main categories.
Collars
Collars should be a veterinary brand, as they have extensive testing. Often what money you save getting “cheap” collars is outweighed by their poor performance. Most of the veterinary collars last between 6 and 8 months. This can even fluctuate slightly between dogs based on their lifestyle. Collars work well and often also help repel ticks. Some collars are safe for dogs and cats, while others are dog only, so make sure you check with your veterinarian. Collars need to be very snugly fitting in order to work, so if you are unsure of how they are fitting, check in at your vet. This is especially important for our fluffy pets, since we need it to contact the skin.
Chewables
There are several types of 4-week chewables and one 12-week chewable. These are given with a meal. These kill the tick when it bites the pet, but do not repel ticks. Ideally, the tick will die before they transmit disease, but in some cases, they can transmit faster (like with a disease called anaplasmosis.) The good news is that Lyme disease takes at least 24 hours to transmit, and these will kill the tick before that amount of time.
While you do lose some repellency with these products, you don’t need to worry about them falling off, getting washed off, or other pets coming into contact with them. Some people like the monthly because they can remember it more easily, while others love the 12-week because you get longer stretches without having to treat. Both types work very well. I have heard some myths about the 12-week being “three times as toxic” since it lasts three times longer, but that logic is flawed. The molecules simply work differently so that they release over a longer period. It simply depends which fits into your lifestyle better.
Topicals
Topical treatments are the liquid medications that go on the back of the neck under the hair. There are a lot of different types, but all work against fleas and ticks. Certain brands have better effectiveness in mosquito and fly repellency. These are the tried-and-true products and work well. My only caution is that pets must have the product dry before swimming/washing and should not lick it off (themselves or others!) It is also ideal for humans not to pet the spot where this was applied until it has dried, which can be a more difficult concept for children sometimes. Most of these last for four weeks, though there is a topical product that also lasts for 12 weeks.
